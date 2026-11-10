Maine UOCAVA Ballots Questioned in Report on Overseas Voting

A Maine Wire report alleges unverified overseas UOCAVA ballots, routed through Secretary Shenna Bellows, helped Democrats win several Maine elections.

A report from the Maine Wire alleges that a huge upswing in overseas absentee votes, cast without oversight, helped Democrats win several Maine elections. The report, written by Steve Robinson, focuses on Maine's UOCAVA ballots, which fall under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. The allegations center on ballots handled by Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

According to Robinson, at least two state races were switched to the Democratic candidate overnight after Election Day this year. He also cites state records showing 1,900 foreigners asked to cast a mail-in ballot, while Bellows reported that 6.516 UOCAVA votes were received ahead of Election Day. These figures are presented as reported by the Maine Wire and have not been independently verified.

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How UOCAVA Ballots Are Cast and Counted in Maine

UOCAVA allows people who are supposedly citizens of Maine but who are currently living overseas to vote by email, fax, or mail. Robinson argues that the policy has no oversight, which allows people who have never lived in Maine, never paid Maine taxes, and have no intention of living there to vote simply by saying they want to.

Robinson says these votes always skew 9 to 1 in favor of Democrats. After ballots are cast, they are not sent to local election officials but directly to Bellows, who counts them and then sends totals to local officials to add to their vote counts. Local officials never see the ballots themselves and must accept Bellows' figures.

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Competing Claims Over Verification and Transparency

The central complaint in the report is that Bellows' office has refused to be transparent about the sudden influx of thousands of ballots. Robinson says the office has not disclosed where the ballots came from or how individuals described as Maine residents were verified as real Mainers.

The text provided does not include a response from Bellows or her office to these specific criticisms. It also does not include comments from local election officials, state election administrators, or the Democratic Party. The gap between the 1,900 requests and the 6.516 votes received is not explained in the material provided.

Impact on Maine Voters and Open Questions

For Maine voters, the core concern is that ballots counted without local visibility could affect outcomes in close contests, as the report says occurred in at least two state races. The report frames the issue as a matter of election integrity rather than a single disputed result.

The source does not mention any scheduled hearings, audits, or review procedures tied to these allegations. Based on the report, the key unanswered questions are how overseas voters are verified, where the ballots originated, and whether the totals sent to local officials match the ballots actually received.