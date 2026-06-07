Graham Platnet, a Marine veteran running for the U.S. Senate in Maine, is confronting a series of personal controversies, including explicit texts to other women, a chest tattoo resembling a Nazi emblem, and accusations of emotional and physical abuse from former partners, while national politicians weigh in on his suitabiliTy.

graham Platner, an oyster farmer and United States Marine Corps veteran who announced a populist bid for the U.S. Senate seat from Maine in August, has been forced to confront a series of personal and political scandals as the June 9 primary approaches.

The first controversy erupted over a set of sexually explicit text messages that were sent to several women while Platner was married to his wife, Amy Gertner. Gertner had warned Platner's former political director of the messages last summer to ensure the campaign was aware of the potential fallout. When the story broke,Gertner publicly defended her husband, emphasizing that the couple had undergone counseling, been honest with each other about the affair, and emerged with a "stronger" marriage.

She described the process as "hard work" that reinforced their love and commitment,adding that their union was "very loving and very happy" despite the attacks aimed at them. Platner, speaking at a campaign rally, turned the episode into a broader critique of perceived elite neglect, citing hospital closures, crumbling childcare infrastructure, and underpaid teachers and nurses as evidence that the political establishment was "trying to rip apart" everyday families like his.

In addition to the marital scandal, Platner faced renewed scrutiny over a tattoo on his chest that resembles the Nazi Totenkopf, the infamous skull-and-crossbones emblem used by Adolf Hitler's SS‑Totenkopfverbände, the unit responsible for operating concentration camps during the Holocaust. images of the ink surfaced in October 2025,prompting accusations that Platner either embraced or was ignorant of Nazi symbolism. Platner has consistently claimed ignorance, describing the tattoo as a "terrifying looking skull and crossbones" acquired in his twenties while drinking with fellow Marines.

He told reporters that no one ever called him a Nazi until opposition‑research operatives highlighted the design. An ex‑girlfriend, Lyndsey Fifield, afterwards alleged that Platner referred to the tattoo as "my Totenkopf" during their relationship, a claim the campaign denied and counter‑accused Fifield of leaking the information to the prEss. Fifield confirmed that she had indeed shared the detail, describing the whole episode as a "gift" to Platner's campaign that violated victims' trust.

Further allegations have emerged from three women who previously dated Platner, each describing a pattern of emotional abuse and volatile, sometimes physically aggressive behavior. fifield recounted that while Platner never struck her, he could be "physically rough," once grasping her wrist forcefully after an argument. Platner dismissed the accusations as politically motivated, asserting that any claims of physicality or knowlege of the tattoo's meaning were false.

The controversy attracted commentary from national figures: Senator Cory Booker expressed "concerns" about the marital affair in an ABC News interview, while Representative Ro Khanna, speaking at a rally with Platner, condemned the candidate's "toxic and volatile" past and urged Democrats to reject misogyny and stand with the women who spoke out. khanna emphasized that accountability and respect for women's dignity are core Democratic values. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump reportedly urged Alabama's Republican establishment to back Barry Moore in a tight GOP Senate primary, indirectly highlighting the national partisan dynamics that surround Platner's campaign.

Social media history as well revealed that Platner built multiple statements praising communism and criticizing white folks and law‑enforcement agencies, adding another layer of controversy to an already tumultuous campaign





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Graham Platnet Maine Senate Primary Marital Scandal Totenkopf Tattoo Controversy Abuse Allegations

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