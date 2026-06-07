Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing four scandals following the publicatiOn of allegations of abuse against him. Platner's party, the Democrats, have come out in support of him, with one of his supporters, Khanna, stating that Platner has taken accountability for his actions. Platner's former partner, Fifield, has accused him of abuse in the early 2000s, a time when Platner was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The allegations have sparked a heated debate, with some arguing that Platners past mistakes should not define him. others have pointed out that Platner's actions were unacceptable and that he should be held accountable. The debate is set to continue as Platner is expected to secure the party's nomination in the Democratic primary election on June 9 and face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the general election. Khanna has emphasized that the party believes in treating women with respect and that Platner's actions were not in line with these values. Platner has characterized the allegations as

“I believe her,” Khanna said. “I think Graham acted shamefully, and he acted … as a toxic relationship. It is shameful. It is ugly.

It happened in a dark period of his life. ” Khanna noted that Platner has owned up to his mistakes when speaking to Maine voters, and the voters Khanna has spoken with understand the allegations brought against the Senate hopeful and are willing to “embrace redemption. ” Platner had characterized the allegations made by Fifield as “politically motivated” and pointed out that his former partner is a registered Republican and has voted for GOP candidates.

“I do not think we should be attacking her,” Khanna said, adding that thejournalist who wrote the expose detailing Fifield’s experience with Platner also shouldn’t be subjected to attacks. “Our party believes you treat women with equality and respect in all aspects of their lives,” Khanna said. “Graham Platner did not do that in the early 2000s.

”FOUR SCANDALS MAINE SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER IS FACING Following the publication of Fifield’s experience, Khanna said that his party believes in treating women with respect, but emphasized that Platner “took accountability. ” Khanna also echoed Platner’s own response to the allegations, pointing out that the time in which the alleged abuse took place was a period in which Platner, a Marine veteran, was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The embattled Platner is expected to secure the party’s nomination in the Democratic primary election on June 9 and face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in the general election





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Graham Platner Maine Senate Abuse Allegations Democratic Primary Election Susan Collins

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