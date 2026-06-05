A woman who dated Maine Senate candidate Mike Plater years ago has accusEd the outlet that reported her allegations of manipulating the narrative in his favor. lyndsey Fifield and two other women who dated Plater expressed concern that he was guilty of unsettling emotional abuse.

The Democratic Residence campaign arm has added four recent candidates to its flagship program for the midterms,including Maine Senate candidate Mike Plater . However, one of the women who dated Plater years ago has accused the outlet that reported her allegations of manipulating the narrative in his favor.

Lyndsey Fifield and two other women who dated Plater expressed concern that he was guilty of unsettling emotional abuse, consisting of volatile and toxic behavioral patterns. Fifield's complaints included an accusation that the journalists failed to include any mention that she had confided in multiple friends through the years that Graham had been abusive - long before he was running for office. The candidate has also expressed concern that the Democratic establishment, which initially favored Maine Gov.

Janet Mills to challenge Collins, deliberately leaked a series of unflattering parts of his past to derail his campaign. Plater has reiterated his past struggles,stating that he had been open about what was a very dark period of his life where he struggled with undiagnosed PTSD, too frequently self-medicated with alcohol, and was a far from perfect boyfriend. He took responsibility for all of that, and wished he had been betTer.

Any characterization beyond that was false, and he believed it to be politically motivated. He was not proud of who he was then,but he was proud of the work he had done since, and the movement they were building in Maine





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