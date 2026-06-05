Jane Mills,who suspended her gubernatorial campaign in April, is right now considering a comeback ahead of Tuesdays primary in Maine. This decision comes as her main rival, Thomas Platner, faces a series of controversies, including allegations of toxic relationships and explicit messages sent to other women while married. Despite the scandals, Platner remains favored to win the primary. Mills, who has been crIticized for her indecisiveness,has not actively campaigned since suspending her bid. If Platner wins, Maine law allows him to withdraw his candidacy, potentially opening the door for Mills or other Democratic candidates to become the nominee.

Maine's Democratic primary for governor is heating up as Jane Mills , who suspended her campaign in April, is now considering a comeback. This comes amidst a series of controversies plaguing her main rival, progressive oyster farmer and current frontrunner, Thomas Platner .

A source close to Mills' campaign revealed that she's been encouraged by Maine voters to re-enter the race ahead of Tuesday's primary. Platner, who had established strong leads in fundraising and polling, has been facing numerous scandals, including allegations of toxic relationships and explicit messages sent to other women while married. These revelations, which surfaced while Platner was in Washington D.C. meeting with senators, have caused a stir within the Democratic Party.

Despite the controversies, Platner remains favored to win the primary. mills, who has not actively campaigned since suspending her bid, has faced criticism for her indecisiveness. Political commentator Tommy Vietor recently remarked, 'Run or don't run! Everyone is worried about this race and desperate to win it, but her response throughout has just been to half-ass her way through it.

' Even if Platner wiNs, Maine law allows him to withdraw his candidacy by July 13, potentially opening the door for Mills or other Democratic candidates like former state House Speaker Hannah Pingree, Angus King III, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, and former state Sen. Troy Jackson to become the nominee.

However, Mills' campaign funds,at around $700,000, pale in comparison to Collins' nearly $10 million, making a potential run challenging





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