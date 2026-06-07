Maine voters will head to the polLs Tuesday with polling places opening between six a.m. and ten a.m. The governor's race features a tight Democratic primary between Troy Jackson and Nirav Shah,while Republican voters favor Robert Charles. Independent candidate Rick Bennett has secured ballot access and both congressional districts see multiple contenders. Ranked‑choice voting could decide outcomes in tightly contested races.

Polling locations across Maine will begin operations between six a.m. and ten a.m. on Tuesday, with the exact opening time set by each municipality. The states primary season has attracted intense attention as voters prepare to choose candidates for a number of high‑stakes races, including the contest to replace term‑limited Governor Janet Mills.

The governor's race is shaping up as one of the most competitive on the statewide ballot, with roughly a dozen aspirants seeking the nomination of their respective parties. On the Democratic side, the field features Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Senate President Troy Jackson, energy executive Angus King III, former House Speaker Hannah Pingree, and former director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Nirav Shah.

A recent poll of likely Democratic primary voters showed the race effectively tied between Jackson and Shah, each receiving twenty‑eight percent support. Bellows trailed with thirteen percent, Pingree twelve percent and King seven percent, while eleven percent of respondents remained undecided. The poll also highlighted shifting dynamics: Jackson's backing has risen by twelve points since February, whereas Bellows experienced a modest dip.

Jackson performed strongest among independents, progressives, younger voters, and residents of northern Maine, while Shah drew higher support from moderates, liberals, and voters aged sixty‑five and older. On the Republican side, former Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles led with thirty‑seven percent of the likely primary elEctorate, followed by Jonathan Bush at eighteen percent and Benjamin Midgley at eleven percent.

The remaining Republican contenders failed to reach double‑digit levels. because Maine employs ranked‑choice voting, secondary preferences could prove decisive if no candidate secures an outright majority in the first round. the eventual party nominees are expected to face at least one strong independent candidate in the November general election. Independant state Senator Rick Bennett recently submitted more than five thousand signatures to the secretary of state, guaranteeing his spot on the November ballot alongside the Democratic and Republican nominees.

The two congressional districts in Maine are also in play. In the 2nd District, four Democrats - Joseph Baldacci of Bangor, former Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap of Aged Town, Paige Loud of Old Town, and Jordan Wood of Auburn - and one Republican are vying to replace outgoing Representative Jared Golden.

In the 1st District, incumbent Representative Chellie Pingree, who won a resounding victory in the last cycle, will be challenged by two Republicans: twenty‑six‑year‑old Joshua Pietrowicz, a political newcomer,and seventy‑two‑year‑old retired ... (text truncated for brevity). The legislative primaries, while less dramatic than the statewide races, will see every seat in the state legislature up for election in November - thirty‑five Senate seats and one hundred fifty‑one House seats.

Most candidates dash unopposed within thier parties, meaning a large majority are likely to advance to the general election. The political landscape in Maine this year reflects a blend of seasoned politicians, fresh faces,and independent challengers, all navigating a crowded field under the state's ranked‑choice system





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