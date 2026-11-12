Maine mother charged in baby's overdose case arrested again on new drug charges

Maine woman Brittany Wood, out on bail after her 9-month-old’s fentanyl and cocaine overdose, was arrested again after a traffic stop turned up suspected drugs.

A Maine woman out on bail in connection with her 9-month-old daughter's drug overdose in Eddington has been arrested again and is facing new charges.

On Wednesday, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office announced 36-year-old Brittany Wood of Eddington was wanted on an active arrest warrant following a traffic stop Sunday. She was not taken into custody at that time. Testing conducted over the following two days confirmed the substances were illegal drugs. Arrest warrants were then issued on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, falsifying physical evidence and violation of conditions of release.

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Deputies said they received a 911 call from an Eddington home reporting an infant in cardiac arrest. The baby was given two doses of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication, and was successfully revived after the second dose. The child was taken to a local hospital. Wood was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child before being released on bail.

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The Bangor Daily News previously reported that Wood is a member of the RSU 63 School Board, which oversees Holden, Clifton and Eddington. A 70-year-old man was arrested after authorities seized about 2,700 live and dried cannabis plants from an unlicensed production operation at a property in uninOcean Shores has declared a state of emergency as storm-driven waves and elevated water levels erode the shoreline and threaten homes and public infrastructure.

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