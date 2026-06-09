Maine Democrats decide fate of Senate candidate dogged by explosive allegations

Graham Platner faces controversies in Maine's Democratic Senate primary as Trump's endorsement power is tested in South Carolina's GOP gubernatorial race.

GOP lawmaker warns voters that Platner's 'extreme' policies just as concerning as his baggage: 'Stay away'Susan Collins refuses to weigh in on Platner's sexting scandal as Maine voters head to polls Vance refers Tim Walz, Minnesota attorney general to DOJ for criminal investigation over state's alleged fraudLA mayoral race heads to November runoff as Karen Bass faces Mamdani-style socialistChurch cans patriotic staple on Biden’s posh vacation enclave — pastor says tradition ‘doesn’t cut it’ Platner’s ‘living on the sea’ claim dismantled by critics as financial docs paint a different picture Democrat who led #MeToo charge stays silent as accusations emerge against Senate hopeful Graham Platner Obama-appointed judge who blocked Trump birthright citizenship order strikes again, throws out visa overhaulDemocrats extend Platner 'grace' despite abuse allegations after Kavanaugh reckoning Graham Platner 's Maine primary faces scandal amid Bernie Sanders' supportMaine GOP lawmaker sounds alarm on Platner's 'dangerous' policiesFederal prosecutors accuse California of blocking voter roll auditConservatives are found to be happier than progressivists, psychologist assertsSEE IT: Maine voters sound off on Platner's divisive campaign as crucial primary nears: 'He's a disgrace' With Maine's Democratic Senate primary one day away, voters tell Fox News they're divided over whether Graham Platner 's controversies are disqualifying or overblown.

BANGOR, Maine — It's judgment day for Graham Platner, the embattled Democratic Senate candidate in left-leaning Maine who is aiming to oust longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins in a crucial race that's among a handful that will determine if the GOP holds its slim Senate majority in the Platner, an oyster farmer and military combat veteran who is backed by Sen.

Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other top progressive champions, is facing a slew of controversies, which could make his expected Democratic primary victory in Maine much more interesting than originally expected.

's endorsement-winning streak in high-profile Republican primaries was snapped, the president's immense clout over his party is facing another key test in South Carolina's GOP gubernatorial nomination face-off. Those two ballot box showdowns will take top billing and grab plenty of national headlines as Maine and South Carolina, along with Nevada and North Dakota, hold primary elections on Tuesday.

Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to an overflow crowd outside a campaign event Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Portland, Maine. Platner has been playing defense the past month, amid mounting controversy.

It includes inflammatory online comments made on Reddit, a well-publicized and now covered-up tattoo on his chest that resembled a Nazi symbol, recent reports that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with several women while married, and new allegations last week from ex-girlfriends of a history of rape fantasies, heavy drinking and violent episodes. Platner has called the latest allegations of violence untrue. The negative headlines have triggered some Democrats in the nation's capital to question whether Platner was damaged goods.

The candidate this past weekend thanked "When hurtful things I said on the internet a decade ago came out into the public, as I shared my personal journey through PTSD and darkness of recovery and accountability and growth, Maine had my back," Platner said at a rally Friday not far from his hometown in Down East, Maine.

"Now, as every single piece of that past and journey gets dug up, litigated, and weaponized, you have my back. And when politically motivated, serious and false accusations are made against me. Maine, you have my back.

"Platner, who has acknowledged his battle with PTSD from his three tours of duty in the war in Iraq with the Marines and one tour with the Army National Guard in Afghanistan, apologized for his controversial Reddit posts after they made headlines last fall soon after he launched his And Platner has said he got the skull and crossbones tattoo in 2007 while drinking with fellow Marines stationed in Croatia. He added that he covered up the tattoo with a new design after learning last year that it resembled a Nazi symbol.

But new allegations from an ex-girlfriend raise questions about Platner's timeline regarding knowledge of the tattoo. Rep. Ro Khanna, the progressive leader from California who organized Friday's rally with Platner, was asked by Fox News Digital whether he's concerned if the current allegations, and any potential future ones, could sink Platner's campaign and hurt Democrats' hopes of winning back the Senate.

"I’m more concerned about making it clear that we’re opposed to misogyny, those relationships were toxic and volatile, there’s no excuse for that,". "I talked to Graham and he says he was at a very dark period, he had come back from two tours of duty in Iraq as an infantry man seeing violence and death. That doesn’t excuse it.

"But Khanna noted that Platner said"he really grew as a person when he came back to Maine and he was an oyster farmer and he found peace and he is ashamed of that period. To me, that suggests someone taking accountability and improving their lives, and we need that redemption in this country. And I agree with a lot of his economic policies, that we should be taxing the billionaires, we should be focusing on the working class.

" Platner has been considered the all-but-certain Democratic nominee after two-term Gov. Janet Mills, who was backed by longtime Senate Democratic Leader Sen.and the Democratic Party establishment, dropped out of the race earlier this spring after significantly trailing Platner in fundraising and polling. He's facing two long-shot rivals for the nomination in Tuesday's primary, but Mills' name remains on the ballot, which she highlighted in a recent interview.

A source in Mills' wider political orbit confirmed to Fox News last week that the governor was receiving calls urging her to get back in the race amid Platner's controversies. But there's no active campaign effort on behalf of Mills.spoke with ahead of the rally were divided on whether Platner's controversies would impact their opinions of the candidate and whether the allegations would weaken his ability to defeat Collins.on Friday after a busy week on Capitol Hill where she reached a milestone by casting her 10,000th consecutive vote in the Senate, was asked by reporters about the latest allegations facing Platner.

"The allegations in the latest story are troubling," Collins responded. "And I believe that Graham Platner has a lot of questions to answer. "Sen. Susan Collins of Maine stands for an interview with Fox News Digital in Washington, D.C.

, on Feb. 10, 2026. Platner is facing plenty of incoming political fire from Republican groups. A super PAC aligned with Collins has been blasting Platner, running ads spotlighting his multiple controversies.

"He's preaching about living a small but decent life growing up in Maine. The truth? Graham Platner is an elitist whose parents sent him to boarding school in Connecticut and bought him a house," the NRSC wrote.

"Graham Platner says his violent and erratic past is being"weaponized" against him. Platner said he would rape someone to show his dominance and"rape was about power," the RNC research team wrote on X, pointing to the latest allegations against the candidate. Despite the allegations and the incoming fire from the GOP, no Democratic politicians who have backed Platner have rescinded their endorsements.

"We need to unite and realize that the goal is defeating Susan Collins. And everyone from Schumer to Sanders is unified around that goal," Khanna told Fox News Digital. Platner has drawn large crowds and built a healthy fundraising war chest, and Democrats see Maine as a crucial pickup opportunity as they aim to win back the Senate majority.

But beating Collins, a moderate who is running for a sixth six-year term in the Senate and has a history of voting against Presidentagenda, won't be easy. Six years ago public opinion polls indicated the senator was headed to defeat, but Collins defied expectations and won re-election by topping then-Democratic state House Speaker Sara Gideon by nine points. There's a crowded and competitive field of Democrats running for their party's gubernatorial nomination in the race to succeed the term-limited Mills.

On the Republican side, Bobby Charles — former federal investigator — leads eight other candidates, including Jonathan Bush, nephew of the late President George H.W. Bush. Also in the spotlight, the Democratic primary in the state's 2nd Congressional District, in the race to replace moderate Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who announced last year that he would not seek re-election due to political polarization.

Republicans, who are aiming to hold their razor-thin majority in the House, view the mostly rural district which Trump carried in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections, as a top pickup opportunity. Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage is uncontested for the GOP nomination. The president, a week and a half ago, handed Lt.

Gov. Pamela Evette 11th-hour support as she seeks to succeed a top Trump ally, term-limited Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. South Carolina Lt.

Gov. Pamela Evette announces her bid for the Republican nomination for governor at The Smokestack at Judson Mill in South Carolina on July 14, 2025. Evette is facing off in the GOP primary against a handful of top rivals. They are longtime South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, nationally known Rep.

Since no candidate was expected to top 50% of the primary vote and land a majority, the top two finishers will advance to the June 23 Republican runoff. The brute force of the president's endorsement power has been on display in GOP primaries over the past month, with his candidates ousting incumbents he targeted in showdowns in Indiana, Louisiana, Kentucky and Texas that grabbed plenty of national attention.

— which came on the same day he also backed Evette — in the race to succeed retiring GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds wasn't enough to muscle the three-term congressman to victory.

Feenstra was narrowly edged by Zach Lahn, a businessman, farmer and former political strategist who was backed by the political wings of MAHA — the acronym for the Make America Healthy Again movement aligned with Trump Health Secretary, the major contenders had long been highlighting their support for Trump and his agenda, in hopes of landing his support. Trump, after staying neutral for months, endorsed Evette, praising her as an"America First Patriot" and a"WINNER" in his announcement.

After Trump backed Evette, Mace said that her very vocal push last year for the Justice Department to release the files related to its probe into convicted sex offenderRep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Henry McMaster.

"I know I put the likelihood of an endorsement on the line when I demanded transparency on the Epstein files," the lawmaker wrote. "I demanded it because you deserved the truth — ALL OF IT," Mace emphasized in a post on X. Trump, in a social media post endorsing Evette, also said he expected Evette to choose Henry McMaster Jr., the governor's son, as her running mate for lieutenant governor.

The comment by the president led to blowback in South Carolina political circles and speculation that McMaster, who succeeded then-Gov.when she stepped down to serve as U.N. ambassador during Trump's first term and who is in his 10th year as governor, was trying to give his son a political boost. But McMaster denied any deal or pressure, and Evette has said she wouldn't name any running mate until after the primary is over.

And on Friday, the younger McMaster took his name out of contention, saying it was"incredibly humbling" to be mentioned as a possible lieutenant governor candidate, but that"now is simply not the right time.

"William Mullins McLeod Jr., and businessman Billy Webster, who served as chief of staff to then-Democratic Gov. Richard Riley, are running for their party's nomination.is the clear favorite in the Republican Senate primary, but is facing a tougher than expected challenge from South Carolina businessman Mark Lynch in a race that has devolved into mudslinging. In Nevada, incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is expected to fend off a handful of primary challengers as he seeks re-election.

On the Democratic side, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is the clear favorite over Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill. And in solidly red North Dakota, there is a competitive GOP house primary for the state's at-large district. Fox News Digital's Alexis McAdams, Sally Persons, Jessica Sonkin and Luke Trevisan contributed to this report. Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire.

He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast. "





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Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Faces Four Scandals Amid Abuse AllegationsMaine Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing four scandals following the publicatiOn of allegations of abuse against him. Platner's party, the Democrats, have come out in support of him, with one of his supporters, Khanna, stating that Platner has taken accountability for his actions. Platner's former partner, Fifield, has accused him of abuse in the early 2000s, a time when Platner was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The allegations have sparked a heated debate, with some arguing that Platners past mistakes should not define him. others have pointed out that Platner's actions were unacceptable and that he should be held accountable. The debate is set to continue as Platner is expected to secure the party's nomination in the Democratic primary election on June 9 and face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the general election. Khanna has emphasized that the party believes in treating women with respect and that Platner's actions were not in line with these values. Platner has characterized the allegations as

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