A Maine family says a $281K camp renovation left their home unlivable. A judge ordered the contractor to pay $630K, but payments stopped.

A Maine homeowner says he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate his family’s camp, only to be left with an unlivable home and work that had to be redone.

The camp had been in Adam Goode’s family for decades. He wanted to bring new life to the weathered building so it could be a place for the whole family to enjoy and a refuge for his daughter, Olivia, who was born with severe disabilities.

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"This was kind of our home away from home," Goode said. "We were like, 'We're going to build this for her and for us. '" In 2022, Goode says he hired a contractor that was recommended to him named Ryan Meliota. Goode says Meliota presented himself as the owner of Timberline Construction out of Windham.

"We were told he's great," Goode recalled about the recommendation. "He does a lot of great interior work and he's your guy. "The two signed a fixed-price contract for about $281,000 to take the camp down to the studs and rebuild it, including new electrical work, a roof, windows and siding. Goode says he expected the project to take about a year or a little longer.

But when that time passed, he says, the camp was still unlivable.

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“Things started to cost more money, and more money, and more money, until it got to the point where we weren’t seeing much progress at all,” Goode said. "I got a text message from him that basically said, 'Hey, what's going on with this invoice and by the way, I need $20,000 more to continue your project. ' And at that point we said, 'No. We're done.

'" Goode says he gave Meliota multiple chances to move the project forward but fired him when work stalled completely. He then hired another contractor to finish the job and inspect the work Meliota had done. Goode says the new contractor found problems with the roof and ceiling that were allowing water into the house, issues he originally brought to the I-Team during our " “It was raining in the house.

Water was coming through a light and it was actively dripping," Goode said.

"The new contractor took a few boards down and he said, 'There's no vapor barrier here. '" The Goodes ultimately took Meliota to civil court. During the case, the family learned that the company Meliota claimed was his, Timberline Construction, was not actively registered in Maine and had been "administratively dissolved" several years prior. Last year, a judge found Meliota committed unfair trade practices by violating the Maine Home Construction Contract Act multiple times.

Documents show Meliota was ordered to pay the Goodes more than $630,500, plus interest, in restitution.

“I was happy about it. I was like, 'Yay, we might get something back,'” Goode said.

“And we got nothing back. ”According to court documents, Meliota agreed to pay $125 a week in restitution. Goode tells the I-Team that the payments lasted a few months, then stopped.

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“Ultimately, in the end, we feel as though he stole from us,” Goode said. “And now is continuing to steal because he owes us so much money. ” According to the turnover order signed by Meliota, he could be "held in contempt of court and sentenced to jail" for failure to make the agreed upon payments. The I-Team tried to reach Meliota to ask why the payments stopped and learn more about the case against him.

We never heard back. If the payments continue at $125 a week, repaying the full $630,500 settlement would take nearly 100 years, not including interest. CBS13 I-Team Reporter Dan Lampariello: "Do you feel like there should be more mechanisms for accountability for a homeowner in your situation?

" Goode: "Absolutely, 100%. The court ruled in my favor. I think the court needs to do more follow up on judgements like this. Especially with the amount that it is.

" As the I-Team has been reporting for years, Maine remains one of six states without regulations for general home contractors, even as the state Attorney General’s Office receives hundreds of contractor-related complaints each year. The Maine Legislature passed a bill last session that would have established licensing requirements for the industry, but the proposal ultimately died after it was not funded.

Similar proposals have been introduced nearly a dozen times over the past four decades, but none have become law. Goode says regulation may not prevent every bad actor, but he believes it could help homeowners find legitimate contractors and protect families from similar situations. Written contracts are required for any projects over $3,000 Contractors can't ask for more than 1/3 of the full project price upfront as a deposit or down paymentRead reviews with a critical eye.

Read customer reviews to find out more about the contractor and use online rating websites you trust to see what others are saying about the contractor. A written estimate should include a description of the work to be done, materials, completion date and the price. Don’t automatically choose the lowest bidder and ask for an explanation if there’s a big difference among the estimates.

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