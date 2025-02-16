Main Street, U.S.A., Gets a Magical Makeover for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary

Disneyland Park's Main Street, U.S.A. is celebrating the park's 70th anniversary with new experiences, including a Walt Disney-themed attraction and a tribute to the Sherman Brothers.

Main Street, U.S.A. , the iconic entrance to Disneyland Park, is getting a few exciting new additions to celebrate the park's 70th anniversary on July 17th. This cherished thoroughfare, known for its cozy nostalgia, vintage design, and heartwarming sentimentality, will be treated to a special twist on its timeless traditions. One of the highlights will be the debut of a new Audio-Animatronics attraction at the Main Street Opera House, celebrating the life of Walt Disney.

This immersive experience will transport guests back in time and showcase the visionary behind the magic. To enhance the experience, a new gallery will open alongside the attraction, featuring a curated collection of artifacts, images, and art celebrating Walt Disney's life and legacy. The gallery was developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering, the Walt Disney Archives, and the Walt Disney Family Museum.For fans of classic Disney songs, the Main Street Cinema will screen a special short film honoring the legendary songwriting duo, the Sherman Brothers. The film will pay tribute to their iconic contributions to Disney classics such as 'Mary Poppins,' 'The Jungle Book,' and 'it's a small world.' Adding to the festivities, the 'third and final' verse of 'it's a small world''s beloved song will be heard in its entirety, bringing a touch of extra magic to the experience. Both offerings will honor the spirit of optimism and joy that Walt Disney brought to generations of fans.





