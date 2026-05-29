Main Street Promenade opens ahead of World Cup, giving downtown Houston businesses hope for a major boost

As Houston prepares to welcome soccer fans from around the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026, downtown business owners are hoping a newly transformed Main Street corridor will bring a surge of visitors — and much-needed economic momentum.

– As Houston prepares to welcome soccer fans from around the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026, downtown business owners are hoping a newly transformed Main Street corridor will bring a surge of visitors — and much-needed economic momentum.

The City of Houston is officially opening the Main Street Promenade this weekend, a seven-block pedestrian-focused corridor stretching from Commerce Street to Rusk Street. The project features wider walkways, outdoor dining areas, shade structures, public art, landscaping, and gathering spaces designed to create a more walkable and vibrant downtown experience. One of them is Casa Blanca owner Josh Sylvia.

“If cancer didn’t take me out, construction is not going to take us out. Casa Blanca is here to stay,” Slyvia said. At the time, construction along Main Street created challenges for businesses trying to attract customers.

“Fast forward to now, I mean, it’s just beautiful out here. Like, the way the city did a promenade out here, I can definitely see it as a landing spot for a lot of visitors, not only for the FIFA coming up, but the people who live in the suburbs. It’s time to come back to downtown,” he said.

The promenade was designed as a major centerpiece ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Houston throughout the tournament. Beyond the World Cup, the project is intended to create a destination where residents and visitors can walk, dine, shop, and spend time outdoors year-round.

“I’m excited to see people utilize this space the way it’s intended to be utilized. I’m excited to see people walking up and down with their dogs, riding bikes, families out in front. And in the nighttime, I’m excited to see people take pictures with the skyline in the background. Like, this is literally the spot to be in the city, and I want to welcome people who haven’t been here a long time to come on back,” he said.

Right next door, another longtime downtown business owner is also counting down to the grand opening. At Notsuoh, a quirky and eclectic bar known for its unique decor, owner Jim Pirtle says visitors can expect an experience unlike anything else in Houston. Pirtle describes his establishment as a collection of oddities and conversation pieces.

“There’s mannequins that I bought from Las Vegas from Circus Circus. They retired them, so we’ve got seven sort of circusy mannequins. There is probably an intense amount of taxidermy, maybe too much. ” Outside his business, crews spent the week planting trees, landscaping, painting sidewalks, and putting the finishing touches on the promenade before Saturday’s opening celebration.

“Money…Well, it’s a chance for Houston to show off the innovation and the city within the promenade, and so many of the Europeans from Portugal, from Holland, are expecting a car culture, and then downtown. ” He says the promenade also highlights something unique about Main Street — its concentration of locally owned businesses.

“There are maybe 20 different bars that are also owner-operated, not chained, so it displays the uniqueiveness of Houston. ”They want fans, tourists, and Houstonians alike to support the local businesses that have invested in downtown through both good times and difficult ones.

“Not just a single bar collective and the block wins in the West. So that’s sort of, you know, support the whole block, not just one bar. Go check them out, all the different bars or all the different places. ”After navigating months of construction impacts, he’s optimistic the opening of the promenade and the arrival of World Cup visitors could help generate new business opportunities.

“We are intending to see an influx of people and an influx of visitors. I can tell you right now, a lot of us out here are vending on that, so we would really, really appreciate and love to have as many people out here as possible just to enjoy all the businesses out here. Because a lot of us are small, locally owned businesses, and a lot of people tend to forget that.

”For downtown business owners, it’s more than a celebration of a new public space. Emmy award-winning journalist born and raised in Alabama. College football fanatic and snow cone lover! Passionate about connecting with the community to find stories that matter.

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