Discover the complete guide to Main Line holiday celebrations. From Ardmore tree lightings to Malvern Christmas events, find dates, times, and locations for all seasonal festivals.

The Main Line community is preparing for a robust season of festive celebrations starting in late November and extending through early January. Residents and visitors can participate in a diverse array of holiday traditions, including tree lighting s, wreath-making workshops, holiday tea service, and seasonal markets across multiple boroughs. These events are designed to engage families and individuals with both traditional and unique seasonal experiences.

Ardmore Tree Lighting and Holiday Markets

Schauffele Plaza, located at the intersection of Lancaster and Cricket Avenues in Ardmore, hosts its annual tree lighting on Friday, November 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This free public event features a visit from Santa Claus via fire truck, along with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. Families can take photographs with St. Nick during this opening celebration of the season.

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Suburban Square in Ardmore offers additional free festive activities on three specific Saturdays in December: December 5, December 12, and December 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. These sessions include carolers, face painting, holiday craft workshops, and opportunities for children to drop off letters for Santa. The Ardmore Holiday Market takes place on Saturday, December 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cricket and Lancaster Avenues. This market partners with the Art Star Craft Bazaar and features goods from over twenty vendors and live music.

Malvern and Havertown Winter Festivities

Malvern kicks off its winter holiday season with Christmas on King on Saturday, November 28, from noon to 6:00 p.m. at King Street and Burke Park. This pay-as-you-go event includes live music, food trucks, a beer garden, visits from the Clauses, and a tree lighting ceremony. The atmosphere is designed to welcome the winter holidays with community food and entertainment options.

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Further north in Haverford Township, the Historic Grange Estate at 143 Myrtle Ave., Havertown, presents the seventh annual Winter Fest. This celebration begins on Sunday, November 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family for the initial event. The estate, with roots dating back to the 18th century, remains open for the holiday season from Sunday, November 29, through Sunday, January 3, with varying prices and a train layout displayed in the carriage house.

Workshops and Seasonal Tea Experiences

For those seeking creative holiday activities, Plant 4 Good at 123 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, hosts three Wreath Workshops. Participants can create evergreen wreaths on Sunday, November 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Wednesday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The cost for each workshop is $100 per person.

A Taste of Britain, located at 503 Lancaster Ave., Wayne, serves a Winter Wonderland Tea throughout December. This seasonally inspired menu includes a mimosa or blackcurrant spritzer, a pot of tea, savory treats, a fruitcake scone, and sweets. Reservations are recommended for sessions on Saturdays and Sundays from November 28 to December 13, and daily from December 19 to January 1, excluding December 25. Tickets are $45 for children and $70 for adults.

Bryn Mawr and Wayne Community Celebrations

Radnor Township initiates its seasonal lighting at Clem Macrone Park, 810 Conestoga Rd., Bryn Mawr, on Sunday, November 29, at 6:00 p.m. This free event marks the first lighting of the town tree for the season. The celebration provides a community gathering point for residents to observe the holiday illumination.

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Downtown Wayne transforms into a winter wonderland on Friday, December 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 5, with festivities starting at 8:00 a.m. The event features an ice-skating rink, carnival games, trolley rides, caroling, and the Christmas tree lighting. On Saturday, the Radnor High School marching band will lead the Santa parade, and an Elves for the Shelves 5K run and walk will also take place. All activities are pay-as-you-go.

Additional Festive Events and Film Screenings

The Ironworks at Pencoyd Landing in Bala Cynwyd hosts a Winter Market on Friday, December 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Twenty local vendors will sell jewelry and sweets, and Santa will arrive around 4:00 p.m. for photos. Firefighters from the Union Fire Association will light the tree near The Landing Kitchen around 5:00 p.m. This event is also pay-as-you-go.

The Willows Park Preserve Mansion in Villanova holds a Holiday Open House and Vendor Market on Saturday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A preview party is available on Friday, December 4, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for $30. The open house features kids crafts, a gift raffle, a silent auction, and holiday music. The Bryn Mawr Film Institute at 824 W. Lancaster Ave. screens a doubleheader of Mickey's Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Saturday, December 5, and Saturday, December 19, at 11:00 a.m. Tickets cost between $6.75 and $7.75.