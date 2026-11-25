A festive guide to over 25 holiday events on the Main Line, including light displays and markets, alongside holiday shopping tips, cozy book recommendations with local connections, and updates on utility rate changes and trash schedules.

Happy Thanksgiving eve, Lower Merion ! While most of us are prepping our meals for tomorrow, the winter holidays aren’t far behind. Whether you’re looking for a spot to entertain out-of-town guests, want to see dazzling light displays, or are on the hunt for locally made goods, here’s our guide to more than 25 holiday events around the Main Line .

Plus, we’ve put together gift ideas with plenty of Philly flair . Also this week, we’re cozying up with books that have local connections and taking a peek inside a nearly 15,000-square-foot Gilded Age estate that recently hit the market. Wishing you a wonderful holiday! See you back here next Thursday.

Also read 16 Greater Abington holiday events to check out this year

— Lisa Dukart If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . More than 25 Main Line holiday events to check out this season The holiday season is officially upon us. Looking for festive ways to get in the spirit? We’ve rounded up more than two dozen events throughout the Main Line, from tree and menorah lightings to Santa sightings.

There are also plenty of markets to score locally made goods, decorating workshops, and light displays. Check out our guide to events around the Main Line . 🎁 Looking to get started on your holiday shopping? The Inquirer’s Philly-forward gift guide has you covered .

💡 Community news Trash and recycling will operate on altered schedules for Thanksgiving. Lower Merion residents can see how their pickup could be impacted here , and Narberth residents can see their schedule here . Peco customers will see a 10% per kilowatt-hour increase starting Dec. 1 due to increasing demands on the local power grid. It will cost local residents an average of $10 extra per month.

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Looking for book recommendations to cozy up with over the holiday? The Inquirer’s Elizabeth Wellington has put together a list of 10 books with local connections, including Ashton Lattimore’s Runner , which she began writing from her Bryn Mawr home . Lower Merion is hosting its final public hearing on the 2027 proposed budget on Wednesday.

It calls for a 19% real estate tax hike , a number that some commissioners would like to see lowered before adopting the budget on Dec. 16. The police department is warning residents about a phone scam where callers claim someone has outstanding parking tickets or unpaid fines. Legitimate ticket reminders are sent via mail, and unresolved ticket citations are issued through a district court. SEPTA has adjusted most trip times on the Paoli/Thorndale line by several minutes.

See the updated schedule here . When designing her Haverford home, Maureen Block wanted to give the illusion that it had grown over time. She worked with an architect to incorporate millwork, enclosed porches, and other traditional details. Main Line Today looks inside her 10,000-square-foot home and its design inspiration .

🗺️ Other nearby news Unsure what to do with her children’s artwork, Wayne-based artist and marketing professional Lauren Proud launched Pop Goes the Doodle last year. She hand-cuts pieces of old artwork to create one-of-a-kind collages. Philadelphia magazine recently spoke with her about the process and her inspiration.

🏫 Schools briefing The school board has lifted a ban on two parents it barred from attending in-person meetings earlier this year after they shouted during discussions about the district’s technology policy . 🍽️ On our plate Have family coming home for the holidays? Here are some of the area dining changes they might want to know about . After nearly 26 years in business, Lourdas Greek Taverna in Bryn Mawr has closed its doors .

In a note on social media, restaurateur Marion Kamilatos thanked patrons and staff, noting the restaurant had faced its “ups and downs” since the pandemic and that shuttering the 50 N. Bryn Mawr Ave. eatery was a “very difficult decision. ” 🎳 Things to do 🦃 Day After Thanksgiving Edible Arts Camp : Kids ages 5 to 12 can make edible winter-themed crafts on their day off.

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⏰ Friday, Nov. 27, 10-11 a.m. 💵 $21.20 📍 The Candy Lab, Narberth 🏗️ LEGO/Stop Motion Animation Days : Build with LEGOs and help create a stop motion video. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Library 🍿 Muppet Treasure Island : Catch a screening of this cheeky take on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel.

⏰ Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute 🏡 On the market A nearly 15,000-square-foot Gilded Age Haverford estate Known as Dolobran, this Gilded Age Haverford estate was built in the late 1800s for Clement Acton Griscom, one of the wealthiest people in the world at the time. The Frank Furness-designed home has 10 bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and several terraces.

Its former ballroom has been converted into entertainment space with a theater, a custom bar, and a gym. It also has a sunroom, an in-ground pool, and a hot tub. See more photos and read about the property here .

Price: $4.45M | Size: 14,914 SF | Acreage: 1.94 📈 Lower Merion market report Median listing price: $649,500 📉 Median sold price: $1M 📈 Days on the market: 38 📈 This Lower Merion market report is published monthly. Above is October data from realtor.com .

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week: A 12-year-old South Jersey boy who was hit in the head with a baseball in May has died A Penn grad thought archaeology was boring. Now Amy Poehler is starring in a comedy inspired by her experience. Who killed the grande dame of Danville? By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate . A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters .