MAILBAG: Zac Alley Questions, Hawkins' Future, Funding WVU's Defense + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag. From @carney0134: Q: When are we making coaching changes

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive coordinator Zac Alley watches during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectA: Any changes made to the staff will be made after the season. I stated this last week, and it remains the case – who they began this season with is who they will end the season with. Everyone is on one-year contracts except Zac Alley, who still has one year left on his three-year contract. Trust me, after a year like this, there will be some changes.

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A: You just have to fight your way through these final two games, hope you beat Houston to get a bowl game, and then get to work on retaining your core players. I know everyone is in a doom-and-gloom state now, and rightfully so, but the future is still bright with Hawkins, Cook, and Co. if you get deals with them done.

Changes will be made to the defense, and you'll have more guys wanting to come to Morgantown because they have a dynamic duo on offense. A: The best way for me to answer this? WVU is 137th in total defense. Rich Rod and everyone in that building know the issues, and they will be addressed.

As far as Alley specifically? Any change made won't happen until the end of the season. A: I don't want to put a number on it because then people will take that as a definite or twist it. Both sides remain optimistic about a deal, but don't take that as something that will get done eventually.

These things take time, and WVU knows it can't afford to lose him. Nothing has changed since last week. A: I'm sorry, but you're not going to move on from a head coach not even two full seasons in. He's already got the offense at the top of the leaderboard in many categories and has a superstar at quarterback and running back.

Now it's just about retention, adding a few more guys around them, and fixing the defense. This game notwithstanding, they've played one of the more difficult schedules in the Big 12 this year, which no one cares to hear, but it's just the truth. Things will turn around. Q: Do the players have any confidence in the defensive coaching staff?

Would they want to play for them next year? What players would we want to retain on the defensive side of the ball? A: I can't speak for the players themselves, but I do think there could be a lack of confidence in themselves, especially when teams move the ball early in a game. It creates that "here we go again" effect.

The top guys to retain, in my opinion: EDGE Harper Holloman, DL Corey McIntyre Jr., LB Isaiah Patterson, LB Jason Hall Jr., N/S Geimere Latimer, DB Nick Taylor, S Matt Sieg. CB ChaMarryus Bomar could play his way into that group. A: A defense. That's all.

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It's hard to have a high hit rate in the transfer portal when you have to bring in so many new guys every single year. This is why retention is important. Even with this group that ranks toward the bottom of the country, you still have to retain a cluster of guys who have played well and that you can win with in 2027 so that you're not having to rebuild the entire two-deep for the third straight year.

Q: Simple question: Why can’t Rich fire Alley right now ? Is it money/contract? Or are the players that bad, aka not really Alley’s fault? A: It has nothing to do with the money/contract.

It has everything to do with not having someone else who can call the defense. Even Rich said this himself in a postgame press conference a few weeks back, when asked about a potential change. They don't have anyone who has called a defense before, particularly at the Power Four level. Q: Zero chance we make a bowl now.

Why did the offense look so damn bad? Guess it’s time to look at basketball? Got Auburn soon. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. A: The offensive line got whooped.

Their edges gave Kevin Brown and Carsten Casady a ton of fits and set the edge in the run game. It also didn't help that receivers struggled to get open against man coverage. To be honest, this type of game was long overdue for the offense. Every team has at least one awful game offensively, and it just so happened to be this past weekend.

I would be shocked if they put up a stinker in consecutive weeks. Q: Why wait? Why wait for the season to end to fire, Zac? In my mind, it hurts recruiting.

When change inevitably happens, do we retain players like Carter Bonner, Broncs Baker, etc.? A: As mentioned in one of the questions above, it comes down to not having someone to call the plays and run the show. And to be honest, I don't think there is much concern about the high school class. Some of those guys will be here regardless, and even if some flip, it's not the end of the world.

They aren't going to be relying on true freshmen to fix their problems in 2027. Obviously, you want those kids to sign so they can develop, though. I truly don't see there being a major concern at this point in time when it comes to holding onto those guys.

Q: I get the frustration, and yes, there is a definite problem with the defense, but when you have multiple opportunities to get the ball back and don't capitalize on those possessions, that's the reason you fall behind. After ranting a bit, do you see us becoming bowl-eligible?

A: Some feel the Cougars are going to come in ticked off, and that could happen, but I also think it's possible that they are impacted by the Colorado loss the same way WVU was after Texas Tech. Call me crazy, but I still think they have a shot to win this game against Houston. Utah? Yeah, that's probably not happening.

Although if the offense returns to form, anything can happen in a shootout, and plus, they may be locked into a title game, looking ahead, and may not give WVU much respect. Getting a sixth win is possible, but I don't know that I'm comfortable enough to call for it. A: Believe it or not, this outcome did not and will not impact his decision. They are still trying to get a deal done.

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WVU will have the funds in place to make it happen; it just comes down to whether he believes this is the right situation for him. Q: If WVU is able to retain Cam Cook for 2027, what happens to Amari Latimer?

Do you think he'd be content to be in the backup role for a 2nd season in a row, when he's probably good enough to be a starter now and realistically has a higher ceiling than Cam Cook does? A: I think so. He will be more involved next year regardless of whether Cook comes back or not because he will have a full year of experience in the system and will be further along in his development arc.

I'm sure he sees the type of numbers that Cam is putting up and realizes that one day, be it in 2027 or '28, he'll be in a position to have that type of production. In this day and age, I don't think you can ever say the concern about someone leaving is zero, but it's probably pretty close to that. A: Absolutely not.

It was a bad game, yes, there is no denying that, but that doesn't mean everyone needs to go. They went from a porous offense to one of the most efficient and explosive units in the country. They don't need the same type of jump from the defense — it just has to be average, which is realistic. I fully believe if they retain Hawkins and Cook, they'll have a shot at making the 24-team playoff next year.

Again, that's assuming they get the right pieces on defense. Q: When does Wren start receiving criticism for his swing-and-miss hires in the 2-rev producing sports? A: Well, he's only made one hire in football, and I don't see how it can be considered a swing and miss. It's year two, and they are an average defense away from this thing being in a really good spot.

It's not like everything is a total mess and there is no sense of direction. It's one side of the ball, which can be fixed in the offseason. And basketball. he hit on DeVries, and his leaving for Indiana isn't Wren's fault. And Hodge, it's way too early to tell.

There's a lot of reason for optimism there, though. He has a decent year one with a very thin roster that had a bunch of limitations, and the group he has now is uber-talented, but super young. Wren has hit on every hire since he's been on the job, so I don't have any reason to believe Hodge and Rodriguez won't work out. I think they will.

A: From my understanding, yes. Are they going to splurge on defensive players? No, but you also don't need to. Not every starter is going to command seven figures.

Heck, some may not even have a six-figure price tag. They should be in or near the top third of the league in $ next year, so yes, that should be enough to keep the key pieces together and get defensive help. Q: What would it take to make Hawkins Jr. want to return to WVU? Yes, Rodriguez brought him out of his shell, but he’s out now….

It can’t solely rely on money. A: I'd like to answer this because I have a pretty good idea as to what it will take, and it seems like both sides are on the same page, but I'm not going to put that figure out there because that does no good for the university. If/when a deal happens, then yeah, I think that's fair game to discuss. But it's not about money; I can promise you that.

This is about development. If he feels like he can get to the NFL by staying in Morgantown, that's what will happen. Now, he isn't going to take a discount, but who would? He is going to get paid market value, as he should.

It's just not going to be a thing where WVU offers him X and a big-logo school swoops in and offers X, and he takes that deal because it's a bigger bag. The real money that matters is at the next level.

) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my postSCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.