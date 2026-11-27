Mail readers identify top desperate celebrities including Amanda Holden, Meghan Markle, Helen Flanagan, and Rita Ora, citing recent controversies and behavior.

Readers of the Mail On Sunday have identified a new roster of prominent figures they consider to be among the most desperate in show business, expanding upon the publication's original weekly list. The publication acknowledged an oversight in its previous edition, prompting a surge of reader submissions that highlighted individuals perceived as grasping or opportunistic within the entertainment industry.

Amanda Holden Faces Backlash Over Career Choices

Amanda Holden emerged as the most frequently cited name in reader correspondence regarding desperate celebrity behavior, drawing significant criticism for her recent professional decisions and public conduct. Despite a decades-long presence in the media spotlight, particularly following her highly publicized relationship with actor Neil Morrissey during her marriage to television presenter Les Dennis, Holden continues to generate controversy. Netflix selected her to front the series Cheat, a program where couples discuss their experiences with infidelity, a choice that insiders suggest invited considerable skepticism from the public.

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Further criticism has been directed at Holden regarding her recent social media activity, which includes posting images of her nineteen-year-old daughter Lexi in swimwear. This action contrasts sharply with Holden's previous public statements asserting that she would not encourage her children to enter the entertainment profession. Industry observers note that while Holden maintains a consistent presence in the press, she has developed a reputation for complaining when media coverage does not adhere to a wholly flattering narrative.

Meghan Markle's Ambition Highlighted in Past Interviews

Reader responses also heavily criticized Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, focusing on her early career ambitions and interactions with the British press prior to her marriage into the royal family. Before her union with Prince Harry, Markle was recognized as a supporting actress in the legal drama Suits, a role that served as a platform for her broader aspirations in the industry. Her publicist actively sought engagement with showbusiness journalists, marking a significant contrast to the cautious media strategy she employs today.

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Anecdotal reports from her early career suggest a proactive approach to building her profile, including inquiries about dating famous individuals. One notable account describes Markle asking television personality Lizzie Cundy for introductions to single English men, demonstrating a clear strategic intent to elevate her social standing. Readers view this past behavior as evidence of a relentless drive to achieve higher status, a narrative that persists in public discourse surrounding her current role.

Helen Flanagan's Professional Reputation Under Scrutiny

Helen Flanagan, known for her long-running role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, faces allegations of difficult professional conduct that have allegedly impacted her career trajectory. Insiders claim that her demeanor shifted significantly after she began a relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair in two thousand and nine, transitioning from a polite young actress to one described as rude and entitled. This change in behavior, reportedly affecting interactions with makeup and hair staff, has led to rumors that she has become difficult to work with.

These professional challenges coincide with several personal and legal issues affecting Flanagan, who is thirty-four years old. Earlier this year, ITV confirmed there were no plans to bring her character back to the soap opera, ending hopes of a return to the show that made her famous. Additionally, she received a six-month driving ban in January for speeding and recently announced the sale of her home valued at one million pounds, citing financial difficulties in covering transportation costs for her children.

Rita Ora Criticized for Lockdown Rule Breaks

Pop star Rita Ora has also been singled out by readers for actions taken during the pandemic, specifically regarding her thirtieth birthday celebrations. The thirty-four-year-old artist paid the Notting Hill restaurant Casa Cruz five thousand pounds to host a private event that violated lockdown regulations. This expenditure has drawn sharp criticism from the public, who view the ability to bypass health restrictions as a symbol of excessive privilege.

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Despite her status as one of the United Kingdom's most successful female musicians, Ora is increasingly perceived by some segments of the public as a hanger-on within the industry. The contrast between her commercial success and the perception of her personal conduct has fueled ongoing debate about her place in the cultural landscape. These reader verdicts highlight a growing disconnect between celebrity self-promotion and public tolerance for perceived excess.