Maika Monroe Sheds Final Girl Image as Deranged Killer in Victorian Psycho

Maika Monroe stars as Winifred Notty, a Victorian-era killer inspired by Patrick Bateman, in Zachary Wigon's new horror film Victorian Psycho. The movie explores her shift from victim to villain.

Maika Monroe steps into the role of a murderous antagonist in the new horror film Victorian Psycho. Directed by Zachary Wigon and adapted from Virginia Feito's novel, the movie stars Monroe as Winifred Notty, a deranged governess who targets the Pounds family. Set in England in 1858, the narrative follows Notty as she hunts the family members during her final murderous pursuit.

Victorian Psycho Cast and Premise Details

The production features a strong ensemble cast led by Jason Isaacs as Mr. Pounds and Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Pounds. Supporting roles include Thomasin McKenzie as the family maid Miss Lamb, Evie Templeton as the daughter Drusilla, and Jacobi Jupe as the son Andrew. Amy De Bhrun also appears in the film as Mrs. Fancey. The setting and period details ground the story in the mid-nineteenth century.

Also read Maika Monroe shows how much more than 'Scream Queen' she is in 'Victorian Psycho'

Early audience and critical reactions to the film have been predominantly positive. Critics have highlighted Monroe's performance as delightfully creepy and central to the movie's success. At the time of this reporting, the film holds a critics score of seventy-seven percent on Rotten Tomatoes. ScreenRant's review described the actress as the movie's best special effect while acknowledging the genre's history.

Comparisons To Patrick Bateman Character

Winifred Notty is frequently compared to Patrick Bateman from the novel and film American Psycho. The New York Times famously titled its review of Feito's book If Patrick Bateman Were a 19th-Century English Governess. Both characters hide violent compulsions behind socially acceptable appearances. Notty masks her vengeance against patriarchal society with a well-groomed exterior.

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Like Bateman, Notty delivers sarcastic monologues that reveal her self-serving nature. She insists she is the sanest person she has ever met despite her clear delusions. This similarity extends to their shared obsession with exterior presentation and maintaining a facade. The source material establishes this connection through Notty's favorite books and interests.

Monroe Prepares For Killer Role

Monroe studied interviews with real-life psychopaths including Charles Manson to prepare for the part. She drew inspiration from Jack Nicholson in The Shining and Christian Bale in American Psycho. This research helped her craft a performance that mirrors the iconic Wall Street banker archetype. The adaptation pays homage to Easton Ellis's work through these deliberate character choices.

This role marks a significant pivot for the actress known for playing victims. She rose to prominence in 2014 starring in the indie horror flick It Followes. For years, she solidified her reputation as a scream queen by playing final girls in films like Longlegs and The Guest. Her appearance in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle in 2025 showed a deceptive nanny role.

Career Shift From Victim To Antagonist

Victorian Psycho allows Monroe to fully embrace a full-on killer persona. The character Winifred Notty is just as deranged and terrifying as Bale's earlier portrayal. Trailers suggest she casually admits plans to kill everyone in the house. This shift demonstrates her readiness to shed her final girl skin. The film explores the dark side of a horror star known for survival roles.