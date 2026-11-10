Maika Monroe Says It Follows 2 Goes Bigger but Stays Grounded in Original

Maika Monroe says It Follows 2, now in post-production, expands the scale of the 2014 original while keeping its grounded tone a decade after the first film.

Maika Monroe has said that It Follows 2, which is currently in post-production, is definitely a bigger scale than the 2014 original but remains very grounded in it. The actress, who returns as Jay Height in the sequel, made the comments while speaking about the film and her return to the character.

The sequel is set to take place a decade after the events of the original film. Its promotional tagline, it's everywhere, hints at a larger, darker, and more expansive story while keeping the tone of the first movie. The cast list includes Naomi Ackie, Justine Lupe, Michael Gandolfini, Jackie Earle Haley, Anna Mirodin, Jayne Taini, Tom Pecinka, Melora Walters, Ben Krieger, Natalie Shinnick, and Jan Hoag, alongside Monroe.

Also read Victorian Psycho Movie Review: Maika Monroe Delivers Creepy Horror in Film Adaptation

Jay Height and the Original It Follows Story

Monroe plays Jay Height, the protagonist of It Follows, in both the original film and its sequel. In the 2014 movie, Jay is a college student who learns that she has become the target of the film's monster, a supernatural entity whose targets are passed on through sexual intercourse.

The role also kick-started Monroe's acting career and cemented her as a scream queen. Her performance in the first film became the foundation of her public profile, which is why the sequel carries personal weight for her as well as for fans of the franchise.

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Monroe said the original film changed all of their lives and that returning to the role of Jay for the sequel was incredibly special. Her comments suggest that the cast and crew of the first movie share a strong bond with the project, which has continued into the follow-up.

Monroe on Scale, Tone and Cinematography

Monroe describes It Follows 2 as a bigger film that still keeps the original's grounded feel. She said that the sequel's scale is definitely larger, but that it remains very grounded in the first movie.

Monroe also singled out the cinematography and the shots as one of her favorite parts of the production. She said those visual qualities are very much present in the sequel, which suggests that the filmmakers have aimed to carry over the look that defined the original.

The promotional tagline it's everywhere points toward an expanded threat. Monroe's comments, however, focused on continuity with the first film rather than on any major change in genre, so the sequel appears designed to extend the original's mood instead of replacing it.

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Netflix Release Puts Maika Monroe Films in Focus

A popular Maika Monroe movie is hitting Netflix ahead of Victorian Psycho and It Follows 2, placing her work back in the streaming spotlight while the sequel is still in post-production. The source material does not specify the exact title or release date of that film, so viewers should confirm availability directly on Netflix.

The timing gives audiences a chance to revisit Monroe's earlier work before the sequel arrives. Because the sequel is set a decade after the original, the streaming release also serves as a reminder of the story and character that viewers will return to when It Follows 2 reaches cinemas or streaming platforms.