Maika Monroe Horror Film The Governess Gets Release Date and Trailer

The Governess starring Maika Monroe opens November 13. Zachary Wigon directs the adaptation of Virginia Feito's novel featuring Thomasin McKenzie.

The horror thriller titled The Governess, distributed by Bleecker Street, is scheduled to open in theaters on Friday, November 13. Directed by Zachary Wigon, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Maika Monroe and Thomasin McKenzie, who previously appeared in Last Night in Soho. The official synopsis describes a narrative centered on an eccentric governess who arrives at a remote gothic manor where strange happenings stir suspicion that she is not what she seems.

Trailer Reveals Dark Manor Secrets

Before the trailer begins, Maika Monroe appears to announce that tickets are now on sale for the upcoming horror thriller. The footage opens with a series of unsettling sequences as Monroe's character, Winifred Notty, says, This won't be like the other times, three times in the background. It then follows Winifred as she explores the remote manor where she works as a governess. She is tasked with teaching the children morality and tenderness within the isolated estate.

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Disturbing Scenes Highlight Character Mystery

In one disturbing scene, the group comes across a seemingly helpless deer. Jacobi Jupe's character, Andrew, says, I think it's alive, before Winifred strikes the animal with a rock. The footage then hints that Winifred may be under the influence of an entity or hiding a dark secret. Her increasingly disturbing behavior frightens the manor's residents throughout the promotional clip.

Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel

The project draws on Virginia Feito's acclaimed novel of the same name. Feito adapts her own 2025 book for the big screen, ensuring the source material remains central to the production. Dan Kagan, Zachary Wigon, Sebastien Raybaud, Liz Segal, and Nick Shumaker serve as its producers. This collaboration brings together established talent from both literature and cinema to deliver a faithful yet cinematic interpretation of the story.

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Teasing Past Events and Future Impact

In the final scene of the trailer, she says, Perhaps, this will be like the other times, seemingly teasing an undisclosed part of the governess' past. This line suggests a cyclical nature to the events occurring within the manor, leaving audiences with more questions than answers. The release on November 13 marks a significant date for horror fans anticipating new entries in the genre.

Coverage Context and Industry Trends

This announcement aligns with broader trends in entertainment reporting, where early access to trailers and ticket sales drives immediate audience engagement. Manoj Chekkilla, an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covers such developments alongside film, television, and video games. With over four years of experience across the entertainment and gaming industries, he is known for covering breaking entertainment news, fan reactions, and industry trends. His work highlights stories that explore the intersection of pop culture and entertainment, providing context for releases like The Governess.