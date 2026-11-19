Maidstone Council investigates claims that a traveller site in Headcorn has expanded from six to thirty homes, breaching planning permissions.

Maidstone Council is currently investigating allegations that a traveller site in Headcorn, Kent, has expanded significantly beyond its permitted limits. The site, known as Thistlemere Stables on Love Lane, was originally authorized to host only six dwellings. However, local residents report that the number of static caravans on the land has surged to approximately thirty units. This rapid increase has raised serious concerns among the community regarding compliance with local planning regulations.

Scale Of Unauthorised Expansion At Love Lane

Thistlemere Stables holds formal permission for three mobile homes and three caravans. Despite this clear limit, an anonymous resident claims the site has become rapidly expanding. The resident noted a substantial increase in occupancy over recent days, highlighting the arrival of five additional static caravans on a Monday. Local estimates suggest the current count of static caravans ranges between twenty-five and thirty. This figure represents a massive deviation from the original authorization, suggesting the site is approaching the scale of an industrial housing estate.

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Resident Concerns And Community Response

Residents in Headcorn and the nearby village of Smarden have expressed deep concern about the speed and scale of these changes. They describe considerable activity involving the creation of additional hardstanding. Witnesses observe that preparations appear to be underway for an even larger site than currently exists. The community has contacted both the local authority and the parish council. They are questioning whether the current activity complies with permission and demanding to know what action the council is taking. The rapid transformation of the rural landscape has disturbed the peace of the local area.

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Council Investigation And Regulatory Limits

A spokesman for Maidstone Council confirmed that they are aware of the situation at Love Lane. The council is actively investigating the matter to determine if any breach of planning control has occurred. They are assessing the development to decide what appropriate enforcement action is necessary. As investigations are ongoing, the council declined to comment further. The approved developments for the site are documented in the planning portal. Approval was granted for one mobile home and one touring caravan in 2023. This included a day room and hardstanding. Two additional mobile homes and two extra caravans were approved in 2024. A retroactive planning application for a change in layout was granted in September this year. No further applications for the site appear in the online portal.

Enforcement Challenges In Kent And Beyond

Headcorn parish council has urged Maidstone Council to pursue robust enforcement if breaches are identified. The council stated that the site was originally included in Headcorn's Neighbourhood Plan as an example of a modest, well-landscaped Gypsy and Traveller site. The apparent expansion threatens this integration. A spokesperson added that rural communities cannot be left to face inappropriate development through prolonged inaction. Kent has become a hotspot for such developments. Five illegal sites appeared in the hamlet of Sandway in nine months. Across the country, at least five other unauthorised developments have emerged this year. Travellers often purchase land before building without permission. Retrospective applications are then submitted. If these fail, legal proceedings to clear sites can be long and costly. This delay allows families to live on or rent out caravans for months or even years.