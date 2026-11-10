Maia Kealoha Reportedly Joins Disney Live-Action Movie Stolen Wishes

Maia Kealoha is reportedly cast in Disney's live-action Stolen Wishes, written and directed by Joe Nussbaum, though Disney has not confirmed the casting.

Maia Kealoha, the actress who played Lilo Pelekai in Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch, has reportedly joined the cast of Stolen Wishes, a new live-action movie from Disney. The casting report comes as Kealoha prepares to reprise her role as Lilo in the sequel to the 2025 comedy-drama, which is slated to hit theaters in 2028. Disney has not confirmed her involvement and has declined to comment.

Stolen Wishes Project Details Remain Unannounced

Disney has not announced the storyline, the additional cast, or a release date for Stolen Wishes. The reported casting is the only confirmed-by-report detail about the film's lead performer, and it has not yet been verified by the studio.

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The project is being written and directed by Joe Nussbaum. He is best known for his work on Just Add Magic, Will vs. The Future, and Upside-Down Magic, all of which are family-oriented titles that make him a fitting choice for a Disney live-action film aimed at young audiences.

Kealoha's Career Growth Beyond Lilo & Stitch

Maia Kealoha made her feature-film debut as Lilo Pelekai in the 2025 Disney live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. The film was reported to have become a billion-dollar box-office hit, which established Kealoha as a lead performer in a major studio release.

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Kealoha also appeared alongside Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa in Prime Video's The Wrecking Crew. She played Lani Hale, the daughter of the disciplined Navy SEAL James Hale, played by Bautista, and the niece of Jonny Hale, played by Momoa.

Kealoha also guest-starred in an episode of Electric Bloom, and she voiced Lilo in a short animated movie. That short is scheduled to release in theaters on November 25, 2026, where it will play exclusively before the upcoming Disney movie Hexed.

Upcoming Christmas Film Nutmeg & Mistletoe

Kealoha is set to star as Alma in Nutmeg & Mistletoe, a Christmas comedy feature scheduled to release in theaters on December 25, 2026. The film adds a second release on Kealoha's calendar for the same year as her short animated project.

Taken together, the reported Stolen Wishes casting, the Lilo & Stitch sequel slated for 2028, and the scheduled 2026 releases show a busy run of projects for the actress. Until Disney confirms the Stolen Wishes casting and announces a release date, however, the film's timing and plot remain unknown.