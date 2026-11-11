Maia Kealoha Cast in Lead Role of Disney's Stolen Wishes

Maia Kealoha has been cast in the lead role of Disney's Stolen Wishes, written and directed by Joe Nussbaum, after her breakout as Lilo.

Maia Kealoha is taking on another major role for Disney. Deadline reports that Kealoha has been cast in the lead role of Stolen Wishes, a film written and directed by Joe Nussbaum. The casting follows her film debut as Lilo in Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch, which has already become a strong performer for the studio. This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Maia Kealoha Leads the Cast of Stolen Wishes

Maia Kealoha has been cast in the lead role for Stolen Wishes, according to Deadline. The report makes her the central figure of a new Disney project that is being developed with Joe Nussbaum as both writer and director. A lead role places Kealoha at the center of the story, which makes the casting one of the first major career steps for her after her debut.

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Joe Nussbaum is writing and directing Stolen Wishes, so he will shape both the script and the on-set vision of the film. Allen Fischer is producing the project for Artists First, and Amalea Chininis is serving as an executive producer. Together, the writer-director and the producing team will guide the movie from script development through production.

The plot of Stolen Wishes is being kept under wraps. Disney declined to comment on the project when the casting was reported, so no official synopsis, release window, or additional cast details have been confirmed in the available reporting.

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Lilo & Stitch Success Sets the Stage

Kealoha's casting comes after the commercial success of Lilo & Stitch, which grossed $1.038 billion worldwide. That result positions the live-action remake as one of the most financially successful titles in the Disney lineup and gives the studio a strong reason to keep building around its cast.

The remake also drew favorable reviews. The film holds a 73% critics score and a 'Verified Hot' 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Those two numbers show that both professional critics and general audiences responded well to the movie, which helps explain why Disney is continuing to invest in projects connected to the franchise.

A live-action sequel, Lilo & Stitch 2, is now in production. The sequel is set to build on the success of the original film, and it creates a broader context for Kealoha's career, since her role as Lilo is central to the franchise's continued momentum.

What the Casting Means for Disney Projects

The casting of Maia Kealoha in Stolen Wishes signals that Disney is looking to extend her presence beyond the Lilo & Stitch franchise. For audiences, the report confirms that Kealoha will carry a lead role in a new Disney film rather than appear only in a supporting capacity.

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For the industry, the Stolen Wishes announcement highlights how a commercially successful remake can open doors for its young lead. Artists First, the company behind producer Allen Fischer, is also part of the project, which means talent representation and production leadership are both tied to the film's development.

Fans and industry watchers should look for official confirmation from Disney on the plot, production schedule, and release plans. Until the studio speaks publicly, the available facts are limited to the casting report, the creative team, and the box office and audience results of the franchise that made Kealoha a recognizable name.