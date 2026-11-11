Mahmoud Khalil Sues Officials Over Detention and Deportation Plot

Mahmoud Khalil files federal lawsuit against Trump administration officials alleging conspiracy to silence pro-Palestinian activists through illegal detention and deportation.

Mahmoud Khalil has initiated a federal lawsuit against high-ranking members of the Trump administration, alleging a coordinated conspiracy to detain, deport, and silence pro-Palestinian activists. The legal action targets Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, former Secretary Kristi Noem, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, and State Department official John Armstrong for their roles in what Khalil describes as an anti-democratic plot.

Khalil Challenges Illegal Detention Conspiracy

The complaint centers on Khalil's 104-day detention, which he argues was not an isolated incident but part of a broader strategy to intimidate dissenters. He asserts that the case extends beyond his personal suffering to address a systematic effort to punish those advocating for Palestinian liberation. The lawsuit claims this scheme violates constitutional rights by using state power to suppress political speech.

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Legal Basis And Historical Precedent Cited

Khalil's legal team relies on the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, a historic statute designed to prevent vigilante groups from conspiring with government entities to strip citizens of their rights. The filing alleges that private organizations collaborated with federal agencies to create a public-private partnership aimed at silencing student movements. This legal framework allows Khalil to hold accountable those who willingly contributed to his deprivation of liberty and family time.

Private Groups And Government Collaboration Alleged

The suit identifies specific private entities, including Canary Mission and Betar, as key partners in the alleged conspiracy. These groups are accused of providing intelligence and pre-selecting students and scholars for arrest between March and May 2025. The complaint states that federal defendants used Immigration and Customs Enforcement to target at least nine individuals identified by these private surveillance organizations.

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Harms Suffered By Khalil During Detention

During his incarceration, Khalil was held in Jena, Louisiana, nearly 1,300 miles from his family and legal counsel. The separation forced him to miss the birth of his first child, causing profound emotional and psychological distress. Baher Azmy of the Center for Constitutional Rights noted that the conspirators subjected Khalil to arbitrary detention solely for his Palestinian identity and support for human rights.

Ongoing Deportation Efforts And Future Actions

The Trump administration continues to pursue Khalil's deportation through what the lawsuit describes as corrupted proceedings. The legal team demands full accountability for the harms inflicted, emphasizing that the conspirators produced a detailed record of their collaborative plan. Khalil vows to continue fighting until all parties involved answer for their actions in court.