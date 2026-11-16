Mahmood to Abolish 5-Day Asylum Appeal Notice Period in New Bill

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood proposes ending the mandatory five-day notice period for rejected asylum seekers, allowing immediate deportation upon appeal exhaustion under the new Immigration and Asylum Bill.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to introduce significant legislative changes that would allow rejected asylum seekers and illegal migrants to be deported within hours of their appeals failing. This crackdown targets a specific procedural loophole that currently mandates a five-day notice period before enforced removals can legally take place. The government intends to close this window to prevent failed claimants from delaying their exit from the United Kingdom through last-minute legal maneuvers.

New Amendment Targets Five-Day Grace Period

Ms Mahmood will table a new amendment to the Immigration and Asylum Bill ahead of its third and final reading in the House of Commons tomorrow. The proposed legislation aims to abolish the current minimum five-working-day notice requirement, thereby enabling immigration officers to remove most rejected migrants immediately once their appeal options are exhausted. Under the previous system, many failed asylum seekers utilized this grace period to instruct human rights lawyers to lodge spurious eleventh-hour claims, which frequently delayed their removal.

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The amendment also introduces stricter timelines for the asylum process itself. Migrants will be required to raise any grounds for appeal at the very start of the asylum process to prevent cases from dragging on unnecessarily. Immigration officers will be granted a six-month period to remove failed asylum seekers and illegal migrants before any further notice is required. During this window, appeals will only be permitted in cases involving a material change of circumstance, such as if the asylum seeker's home country becomes unsafe due to a regime change.

Political Opposition and Economic Pressures

The plans face immediate and sharp criticism from both the Conservative Party and Reform UK, who argue that the measures are insufficient without leaving the European Convention on Human Rights. Chris Philp, the Conservative shadow home secretary, stated that failed claimants should be on the first plane home and criticized Labour for keeping Britain within the ECHR, which he claims leaves removals dragged through the courts. Mr Philp noted that taxpayers continue to pay for accommodation while illegal immigrants wait for decisions, urging the Conservative Party to take the UK out of the ECHR to allow for prompt deportations.

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Reform UK home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf echoed these sentiments, describing the current situation as an invasion facilitated by both Tory and Labour governments. He added that Reform UK plans to detain and deport all illegal migrants allowed into the country, asserting that leaving the ECHR is the only way to reverse the invasion and embark on the largest mass deportation programme in British history. The opposition parties argue that only leaving the ECHR can truly pave the way for instant deportations and restore full control over Britain's borders.

Government Defense and Implementation Timeline

Despite the political backlash, Home Office minister Anna Turley defended the government's approach, stating that they are ramping up the removal of individuals with no right to be in the country. Turley highlighted that over 80,000 illegal migrants and foreign nationals have been returned since the general election, emphasizing the government's commitment to restoring order and control to the immigration system. The goal is to ensure that those who have exhausted their right to appeal can be removed promptly, rather than being given opportunities to frustrate their legitimate removal.

Ms Mahmood's plans are reportedly modelled on Denmark's hardline immigration system, which she is known to admire. This approach has helped Denmark more than halve the number of migrants awaiting removal over the past five years. While small boat arrivals have fallen by around 40 per cent this year, the continued flow of arrivals adds to the number of asylum claims that the new system must address. The Home Office source indicated that the amendment is fundamentally about making it easier to remove people with no right to be here, aiming to make the system swift and fair.

Internal Party Dynamics and Backbench Concerns

The crackdown on asylum appeals threatens to stir a backbench rebellion among MPs on the Left of the Labour Party, who have already expressed dissent. Fourteen Labour MPs voted against the Bill during its second reading, and opposition to the new amendment could grow further. Ms Mahmood was previously forced to water down the Bill this month regarding the length of time migrants must wait to gain the right to remain in Britain. The government exempted 300,000 foreign care workers from having to wait 15 years for Indefinite Leave to Remain, reducing this period to five years to appease angry backbenchers.

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This latest amendment represents another significant shift in immigration policy, balancing the need for swift enforcement with internal party politics. The government aims to signal a tougher stance on illegal migration while managing the practicalities of the legal system. With the Bill approaching its final reading, the focus remains on whether the proposed changes can withstand political opposition and legal challenges. The success of these measures will depend on their ability to reduce backlogs and deter spurious claims while maintaining adherence to international obligations.