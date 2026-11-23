Mahershala Ali speaks out on the scarcity of good roles for actors and dismisses the notion that Academy Awards guarantee career stability or industry change.

Mahershala Ali, the acclaimed actor known for his dual Academy Award wins, recently highlighted the severe shortage of quality material available to talented performers. Speaking on the '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast hosted by Carmelo Anthony, the 52-year-old star emphasized that the industry suffers from a structural imbalance where skilled professionals outnumber viable scripts.

Scarcity of Quality Material for Actors

Ali argued that the fundamental issue facing the entertainment industry is not a lack of talent, but a critical deficit of high-caliber writing. He stated, 'There's more good actors than there is good material.' This observation suggests that even the most distinguished performers face significant hurdles simply because there are not enough scripts that meet professional standards.

Also read Mahershala Ali reveals harsh reality of finding roles after two Oscars

The 'Moonlight' star explained that among all the projects that receive greenlight approval, only a small fraction contain roles that align with an actor's specific criteria or artistic interests. He noted that for the vast majority of projects that get greenlit, there are simply not roles suitable for him. This scarcity forces actors to navigate a highly competitive landscape where suitable opportunities are exceptionally rare.

Oscars Do Not Guarantee Career Security

Despite having won two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for his roles in 'Moonlight' and 'Green Book', Ali asserted that such accolades do not ensure continued employment or industry leverage. He explained that winning these prestigious awards does not matter when it comes to booking new roles if decision-makers are not specifically writing parts with an actor in mind.

Advertisement

Ali emphasized that without someone actively creating a project tailored for a specific performer, an actor remains in the same position as everyone else, waiting and searching for work. He suggested that the prestige of awards does not translate into practical career advantages or immediate job security in the current market environment.

Cancellation of Marvel Blade Project

The difficulties in securing stable roles were further illustrated by the cancellation of the 'Blade' reboot by Marvel. Ali was originally announced to play the titular character at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, but the project faced repeated delays and creative overhauls. The film was ultimately canceled earlier this year, marking a significant setback for the high-profile adaptation.

This cancellation highlights the instability inherent in major studio productions, even for actors with Ali's proven track record. The prolonged development hell of the 'Blade' movie served as a stark example of how external factors and corporate decisions can abruptly terminate long-term career plans, regardless of an actor's previous successes.

Reality of Creating Own Content

While Ali acknowledged that actors have the agency to take matters into their own hands by producing their own projects, he noted the substantial time investment required for such endeavors. He stated that the process of creating and launching independent content can take anywhere from three to five years to complete.

Advertisement

Ali also addressed the broader implications of awards for Black actors, suggesting that discussions about validation through accolades are largely superficial. He remarked that the idea of an Oscar validating a Black actor's career is 'kind of just talk' and does not translate into tangible, real-world changes within the industry. His primary desire is to focus on doing great material rather than being categorized as part of a diversity initiative.