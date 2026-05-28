Maguire and Foden Vacation After World Cup Snub as Tuchel Defends England Squad

Harry Maguire and Phil Foden are spending time with family after being left out of England's World Cup squad. Reactions from the players and their families have been emotional, while manager Thomas Tuchel explains his selection choices based on team balance and trust.

England stars Harry Maguire and Phil Foden are enjoying a sun-soaked break following their World Cup squad exclusions by manager Thomas Tuchel . While their teammates prepare for the upcoming tournament in North America, Maguire is vacationing with his wife Fern, and Foden is spending time with his children and partner at a pool.

The decisions have sparked controversy and emotional reactions. Maguire expressed shock and disappointment on social media, with his family also voicing strong disapproval. Foden has not commented publicly, though his omission was seen as less surprising given recent struggles with burnout. Manager Thomas Tuchel defended his selections, emphasizing team balance, culture, and trust over individual talent.

He described Maguire's public reaction as unnecessary after a private conversation. The Players' Football Association chief executive referred to Foden as a victim of the demanding football calendar. England's squad will train at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City before playing friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica, then begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17





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Harry Maguire Phil Foden Thomas Tuchel England World Cup Squad Football Snub Controversy Team Selection Manchester United

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