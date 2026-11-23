Magomed Ankalaev officially accepts Navajo Stirling's challenge for a light heavyweight title shot following Sterling's knockout win at UFC Sydney. See details on the potential matchup.

Magomed Ankalaev has officially accepted a fight with Navajo Stirling following a dramatic night at UFC Qatar in Doha. The two-time interim champion took to social media shortly after Stirling secured a stunning second-round knockout victory over Jiří Procházka in the main event. This agreement sets the stage for a highly anticipated light heavyweight contest that could determine the next title challenger.

The outcome at UFC Qatar shifted the landscape of the division significantly. Procházka suffered his second consecutive knockout loss, having previously fallen to Stirling's teammate Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327. The defeat marks the first time in his career that the 34-year-old Czech fighter has lost two bouts in a row. Medical staff were seen checking on Procházka immediately after the stoppage in Doha.

Also read Ex-UFC Champ Jiri Prochazka Has Emotional Reaction To UFC Qatar Loss

Ankalaev's acceptance of the challenge comes as he holds the number two spot in the Meta AI light heavyweight rankings. He currently sits at number one in media rankings as well. The Dagestani fighter claimed the division's title last year by defeating Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313. That victory was particularly significant as it marked Pereira's first loss at light heavyweight.

The light heavyweight division was previously in a state of flux due to injuries. The current titleholder remains sidelined following the Procházka fight, leaving a vacancy in the championship picture. Ankalaev's win over Pereira at UFC 313 had seemingly set up an immediate rematch, but the injury to the champion changed the trajectory. The fight originally slated to return against Pereira at UFC 320 is now on hold pending the champion's recovery.

Advertisement

Ankalaev has shown remarkable resilience throughout his mixed martial arts career. The loss to Pereira was only his second setback in MMA history. His first defeat came in 2018 during his UFC debut, where he was famously upset by Paul Craig via a last-second triangle choke. Following that initial defeat, Ankalaev went on a nine-win streak before facing Jan Błachowicz.

Their bout at UFC 282 for the vacant light heavyweight title ended in a draw. Ankalaev was originally slated to return against former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Belgrade. However, he moved forward with the title eliminator context following his championship success. He ultimately stopped short-notice replacement opponent Bogdan Guskov after losing his belt to Pereira.

The confirmed matchup between Ankalaev and Stirling adds significant weight to the light heavyweight division. With both fighters bringing elite striking and proven championship experience, the bout promises to be a defining moment for the upcoming title picture. Fans now await details regarding the specific venue and date for this highly anticipated clash.

The news from UFC Qatar also featured other notable results on the card. Dan Hooker sent Brian Ortega into retirement with his victory. Kevin Vallejos extended his undefeated record against former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling on the preliminary card. The event showcased a mix of rising talent and established veterans.

Advertisement

Stirling's victory over Procházka was highlighted as a highlight-reel win that drew immediate attention. The New Zealander's callout was answered promptly by Ankalaev, who stated he is ready to fight anytime and anywhere. This rapid response from the top-ranked contenders has generated excitement among fans and analysts alike.

The implications for the light heavyweight division are substantial. If Ankalaev and Stirling proceed with the bout, the winner could likely face the champion once he returns from injury. The current ranking structure suggests Ankalaev is in a strong position to challenge for the gold. The division is now poised for a major shift in its hierarchy following the events in Doha.