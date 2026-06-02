Magnolia Bakery Opens in Holladay, Utah

Magnolia Bakery, known for its famous banana pudding and cupcakes, made its big debut in Holladay this week to a large crowd and a long line. The bakery is expanding from New York City and is known for its family-friendly environment and delicious sweets.

The ribbon is cut and those in attendance cheer as Magnolia Bakery opens in Holladay on Monday. Known for banana pudding cupcakes and cheesecakes, it expands from New York City .

The wildly popular New York City establishment made its big debut in Holladay this week to a large crowd and a long line. Magnolia Bakery is known for its famous banana pudding, as well as an assortment of cupcakes, cheesecakes and other delectable sweets. Anybody along the generational line is celebrating life's biggest moments, whether it's birthdays, baby showers, holidays. A worker places a cupcake in a to-go box at Magnolia Bakery as it opens in Holladay on Monday.

Before becoming a franchisee for Magnolia, Kirk Schneider had spent 39 years as a Subaru dealer in the Salt Lake City area. Now he and his family are thrilled to be involved in the bakery's Utah arrival. Everything at Magnolia is baked from scratch and with the highest quality ingredients. The main character of 'Broad City' stops by the bakery in the show to get some of that memorable banana pudding.

It also gets a shoutout in 'The Devil Wears Prada' when Anne Hathaway's character grabs a cupcake for her boyfriend for his birthday. While I was at the grand opening of the bakery, I had to try the famous banana pudding, obviously





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