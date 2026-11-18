A Harvard study estimates the 400 largest US data centers emitted 28.3 million tons of carbon dioxide in one year, more than Denmark, as UN climate talks in Turkey launch a voluntary pledge on clean energy and water use and Ecolab warns data centers could consume as much water as Americans drink by 2030.

A new Harvard University study has calculated that the 400 largest data centers in the United States emitted an estimated 28.3 million tons of carbon dioxide in a single year. This massive output exceeds the total annual emissions of the entire nation of Denmark and signals a growing environmental crisis driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The researchers examined 403 of the largest US data centers between May 2024 and April 2025 using modeling and available industry data. They found that these facilities consumed 82 terawatt-hours of electricity, an amount sufficient to power nearly 7 million American homes for a full year. More than half of that power came from fossil fuels, which remain the primary driver of global warming and climate instability.

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Harvard biostatistics professor Francesca Dominici, the senior author of the study, noted that this emissions estimate is two to three times higher than figures produced by previous research. She stated that the total carbon output is equivalent to the emissions of an entire US state like Michigan or a small European country. Dominici warned that plans to build 2,000 additional data centers could make this trajectory even more worrisome for future climate goals.

We are going backwards toward the goal of controlling CO2 emissions, Dominici said, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Several outside experts in climate and energy systems agreed that the study's findings are realistic. They highlighted that the modeling was necessary because tech companies often do not openly disclose their actual power consumption and pollution levels.

At the UN climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, negotiators launched a voluntary pledge urging companies and countries to power data centers with clean energy. The initiative, known as the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, was hosted by Turkey and the International Telecommunication Union. It calls for greater transparency regarding power, water, and emissions data to ensure environmental standards are met.

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UN climate chief Simon Stiell spoke forcefully during the launch of the pledge, stating that leaders cannot ask people to accept higher bills and more planet-heating pollution today for promises of a better tomorrow. He argued that claims about future emissions savings cannot excuse rising pollution now, which makes climate disasters even worse for vulnerable communities.

COP31 President Murat Kurum stated that world leaders at the talks must openly discuss the growing energy consumption of AI. He emphasized that the international community needs to start setting clear terms for how this technology is deployed to prevent unchecked environmental damage. The pledge also encourages signatories to support using AI as a solution to climate change while ensuring responsible design.

Former US Vice President Al Gore expressed hope that AI computing power could find novel ways to fight climate change. He quoted a study by British economist Nicholas Stern predicting a 6 to 9 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 due to AI-driven efficiency. However, he stressed that data centers must be powered by carbon-free energy to make these benefits possible.

Caleb Max, president of the National Artificial Intelligence Association, said fears about data center energy use may be overblown. He argued that AI will solve energy usage issues and unlock unknown advances in science that address climate change. Critics remain skeptical, with Climate Action Against Disinformation spokesman Philip Newell warning that the industry is selling hope while hiding the harms.

Electricity consumption by major tech companies rose 240 percent between 2022 and 2025, according to a report by Climate Action Against Disinformation. This surge has contributed to the biggest tech companies failing to reach their own climate goals and has prompted a push for new sources of electricity to meet demand.

Water use is emerging as a parallel concern as data centers expand. Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck told Fox News Digital that under current trends, US data centers could consume as much water by 2030 as the American public drinks annually. He noted that older technologies rely heavily on water for cooling, which is unsustainable in water-stressed regions.

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Beck explained that air conditioning is no longer sufficient for the increasing complexity of AI chips. Water is 30 times better at extracting heat than air, which has led many new data centers to adopt direct chip water cooling. This method allows water to be recycled and used repeatedly, reducing the strain on local natural resources.

Ecolab has also developed solutions to recycle ultra-pure water in chip fabrication, a process that requires extremely specialized water treatment. Beck stated that they can reuse this water in ways that are water neutral, ensuring that advanced chip production does not deplete community supplies. The purity of this water is a million times more pure than what would be injected into a human blood stream.

Political backlash against data centers has already influenced elections, with voters supporting candidates who campaigned on limits. In Texas, Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Greg Abbott after heavily campaigning for a data center moratorium. Hinojosa highlighted the strain these facilities place on local infrastructure and resources.

Beck noted that Texas is economically strong but also one of the most water-stressed states in the union. He described the combination of high growth and no water as a bad mix for sustainable development. This political tension reflects broader concerns from communities about the environmental impact of new industrial projects.

The Danish engineering company Danfoss identified waste heat from data centers as the world's largest untapped energy source. They argue that reusing this heat can replace natural gas as a primary heat source for homes and businesses. Data centers generate constant heat that can be captured if integrated properly into district systems.

The International Energy Agency estimates that data centers could provide enough heat for around 10 percent of European homes by 2030. This potential relies on fully integrating data center heat into district heating and hot water systems. European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen said Europe must replace imported fossil fuels by capturing this wasted heat.

Industrial development firm BaRupOn is building an advanced manufacturing campus in Texas that plans to use recaptured heat to generate additional electricity on site. Chief Executive Balaji Tammabattula said the company is also planning a data center in North Dakota that could feed heat to the local community, showcasing practical solutions to environmental challenges.