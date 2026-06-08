Magnitude 7.8 Quake Strikes General Santos, Prompting Tsunami Alerts and Aftershocks

A 7.8‑magnitude earthquake hit near General Santos in southern Philippines, causing building damage, power outages and triggering tsunami warnings across the region, with aftershocks of up to 6.5 magnitude reported later in the day.

A powerful tremor rattled the southern Philippines early Monday, when a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck near General Santos, a bustling coastal city on the island of Mindanao.

The seismic event, recorded at 7:37 a.m. local time, had its epicenter 13 kilometres southwest of the city and originated at a depth of roughly 10 kilometres beneath the earth's crust, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). The shock sent dust and debris swirling through the streets, shattered windows, and caused the partial collapse of a four‑story commercial building that housed a regional branch of Manila's DZRH radio station.

Although the building's occupants managed to flee to the ground floor without serious injury, authorities could not immediately confirm whether other people were trapped beneath the rubble. The quake also jolted residents in parts of north‑central Indonesia, where minor sea level fluctuations were recorded along the coasts of North Sulawesi and North Maluku.

In the wake of the main shock, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) issued alerts for possible waves up to three metres (about ten feet) along several Philippine coastlines, while smaller surges of up to one metre were forecast for neighboring Indonesia and Malaysia. Officials urged inhabitants of low‑lying areas to move to higher ground or further inland as a precaution.

The warning system also noted that minor sea‑level changes could be felt in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and other western Pacific islands, though no danger was projected for Hawaii. Subsequent aftershocks, some measuring as high as magnitude 6.5, continued to rock the region later in the day, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, which later revised the depth of the initial quake to about 55 kilometres (34 miles).

Such variations in early measurements are common as seismologists calibrate data from multiple monitoring stations. General Santos, home to more than 700,000 people and a key hub for the tuna‑processing industry, faced immediate disruptions to power and transportation networks. Emergency responders and city officials coordinated evacuation routes and set up temporary shelters for residents fearing further tremors or potential flooding from a tsunami.

The event highlighted the Philippines' vulnerability to natural disasters; the archipelago sits atop the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active belt that makes earthquakes and volcanic eruptions a frequent reality. In addition, the country contends with an average of twenty typhoons and tropical storms each year, underscoring the ongoing need for resilient infrastructure and robust disaster‑preparedness measures.

While no fatalities were reported in the initial hours following the quake, the full extent of damage and any delayed injuries remain under assessment as rescue teams continue their search and recovery efforts





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