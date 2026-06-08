Magnitude 7.8 quake devastates General Santos, sparks tsunami warning across Southeast Asia

A 7.8‑magnitude earthquake struck near General Santos City in the Philippines on Monday morning, causing building collapses, power outages and prompting tsunami alerts for parts of the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. Aftershocks continued through the day as authorities urged residents to move to higher ground.

A powerful tremor struck the southern Philippines early Monday, delivering a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that rattled the coastal metropolis of General Santos on Mindanao. The quake's epicenter was located roughly 13 kilometres southwest of the city and originated at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres beneath the surface, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The shaking began at 7:37 a.m. local time, just before the start of the business day, and was felt across a wide swath of the region, extending as far north as central Indonesia. In General Santos, a city of more than 700,000 residents known for its bustling tuna‑processing industry, the seismic event caused the partial collapse of a four‑storey commercial building that houses a local branch of a national radio station.

Workers inside the structure scrambled to the ground floor and, fortunately, escaped without serious injuries, although it remains unclear whether other occupants were trapped in the rubble. The damage extended beyond buildings; roads were littered with debris, vehicles were overturned, and dust hung thick in the streets as power lines were toppled, leaving many neighborhoods without electricity.

In response to the quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) issued an advisory warning that waves up to three metres high could affect certain Philippine coastlines, while smaller surges of up to one metre were possible along parts of Indonesia and Malaysia. Residents of low‑lying areas were urged to move to higher ground or retreat further inland, a directive reinforced by Teresito Bacolcol, the head of PHIVOLCS.

Tsunami monitoring stations recorded modest sea‑level changes in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and several other Pacific islands, but officials confirmed there was no imminent danger to Hawaii. In the hours after the main shock, aftershocks registering as high as magnitude 6.5 continued to rattle the area, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). These secondary tremors added to the uncertainty for emergency crews attempting to assess structural damage and locate any missing persons.

The Philippines, situated on the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, is no stranger to seismic activity, volcanic eruptions and frequent typhoons. The nation experiences roughly twenty tropical storms each year, making disaster preparedness a critical component of daily life. Nonetheless, the sheer strength of this particular earthquake highlighted persistent vulnerabilities in building standards and urban planning, especially in rapidly expanding coastal hubs like General Santos.

Local government officials have pledged to expedite inspections of public and private structures, allocate emergency funds for displaced families, and coordinate with national agencies to restore power and water services. Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations have begun mobilising relief supplies, and neighboring provinces have stood ready to receive evacuees if needed.

As the community grapples with the aftermath, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ever‑present seismic threat that looms over the archipelago, underscoring the importance of resilient infrastructure and swift, coordinated emergency response





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Philippines Earthquake General Santos Tsunami Warning Pacific Ring Of Fire Aftershocks

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