Magnitude 7.8 earthquake shakes part of southern Philippines. Tsunami possible for some coasts

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake has shaken the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, and a tsunami was possible on some regional coasts

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the Mindanao region of the southern Philippines on Monday morning. Tsunamis up to 10 feet were possible along some Philippine coasts, with smaller waves forecast for Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, Guam and other Pacific islands.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines early Monday, and a tsunami was possible on some regional coasts. The epicenter was 15.3 miles west-southwest of Burias, Philippines, and had a depth of 22 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It struck at 7:37 a.m. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 10 feet were possible on some coasts of the Philippines.

Waves up to 3 feet were possible on some coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia. Smaller tsunamis were possible in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and several island nations and territories in the western Pacific. The Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

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