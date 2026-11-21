The quake, which was felt in the capital Lima, struck in the Andean region of Junin at a depth of 67 miles, according to Peru‘s geophysics institute.

Here’s what you need to know about the scales used to measure the magnitude and intensity of earthquakes.shook the Andes in central Peru on Friday with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 7:09 p.m. local time . Its epicenter was in the Andes, 21 miles north of Junin, at a depth of 67 miles. Peru’s Geophysical Institute said no damage or casualties had been reported and there was no threat of a tsunami. The earthquake was felt in the Peruvian capital, prompting residents to rush into the streets.

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Peru lies along the “Ring of Fire,” a 25,000-mile arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin, where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. In August, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in the Peruvian Andes left two people injured and damaged several homes, health centers and schools, while in July, a 5.5-magnitude quake in the Junín region resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries. Can we really predict earthquakes?

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