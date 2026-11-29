(AP) — An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5 hit the area of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Mallerie and John Marquez of Phoenix get hit by a wave while sitting on the sand at Manhattan Beach, Calif. , Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Nov 28, 2026 / 04:19 PM EST — An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5 hit the area of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The earthquake shook 3 miles southwest of Manhattan Beach, a city near Los Angeles, and caused multiple aftershocks in the area.

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The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighborhood fire stations to examine infrastructure for damage. The fire department said no damage or injuries have been reported in Los Angeles. The City of Manhattan Beach urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours and sometimes days after an earthquake. The city said on social media there is no tsunami threat at this time.