A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Los Angeles on Saturday morning, with tremors felt across Southern California including Beverly Hills, Glendale, and Santa Barbara. The epicenter was located west-southwest of Manhattan Beach. There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

An earthquake struck off the coast of Los Angeles on Saturday morning, with shaking felt across a large swath of Southern California. The earthquake was initially reported to have a magnitude of 5.2, with its epicenter about six miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach.

The quake struck at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time, with tremors felt in Beverly Hills, Glendale and Thousand Oaks, as well as farther north in Santa Barbara. At least two smaller aftershocks were reported within minutes of the initial earthquake. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the extent of any damage was not immediately clear. The earthquake comes less than a week after a magnitude 3.3 tremor struck in the same area.

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This is a developing story and will be updated. An earthquake struck off the coast of Los Angeles on Saturday morning, with shaking felt across a large swath of Southern California. The earthquake was initially reported to have a magnitude of 5.2, with its epicenter about six miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach. The quake struck at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time, with tremors felt in Beverly Hills, Glendale and Thousand Oaks, as well as farther north in Santa Barbara.