A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, causing minor disruptions at LAX and a refinery. Authorities are monitoring aftershocks and potential impacts.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday around 9.30 am local time, sending tremors rippling along the coastline. The United States Geological Survey reported that the epicenter was located approximately 9.7 kilometers west-southwest of Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County. The seismic event, which occurred at 1730 GMT, was felt across a wide area of the region, prompting immediate emergency responses from local agencies and officials.

Seismic Activity And Aftershocks Reported

According to the US Geological Survey, at least six aftershocks followed the initial tremor shortly after it occurred. These secondary events registered preliminary magnitudes of 2.8, 3.0, 2.5, 3.7, 2.8, and 3.8. The clustering of these aftershocks indicates ongoing geological instability in the area, though the majority of subsequent shakes were significantly weaker than the initial magnitude 5.0 event that triggered the regional alert.

Also read Magnitude-5.0 Earthquake Off Manhattan Beach Rattles Los Angeles

Infrastructure Responses And Initial Damage

The Los Angeles Fire Department immediately activated its earthquake response protocols upon detecting the tremors. Personnel were deployed across the city to survey critical infrastructure and areas of concern using land, air, and sea resources. Local media outlets reported specific incidents of damage, including broken glass at Los Angeles International Airport. Additionally, flames and thick black smoke were observed near the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, situated south of the airport, highlighting potential industrial risks associated with the shaking.

Official Statements And Safety Directives

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to remain vigilant and ready for aftershocks following the event. She stated that a preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles at 9:30 AM. Mayor Bass noted that while there were no reports of major damage, the city had entered earthquake mode to assess potential impacts. City teams committed to continuing monitoring and providing updates as new information became available from field assessments.

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Expert Analysis On Structural Risks

During a news conference on Saturday, seismologist Lucy Jones provided context regarding the potential for significant structural damage. She described it as highly improbable that any major harm would result from the seismic activity due to the rapid dissipation of shaking energy with distance. Jones explained that the offshore location of the epicenter helped reduce the intensity of the shaking experienced in densely populated inland areas, suggesting that widespread destruction was unlikely despite the noticeable tremors.

Ongoing Monitoring And Future Outlook

Emergency services and geological experts continue to track the situation as aftershocks may persist in the coming days. The combined efforts of the Los Angeles Fire Department and the US Geological Survey aim to ensure public safety and identify any delayed infrastructure failures. Residents are advised to prepare emergency kits and review safety plans as authorities work to confirm that all facilities, including the affected refinery and airport, remain secure and operational.