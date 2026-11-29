A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, causing minor structural damage such as shattered windows at LAX and prompting the closure of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Air traffic controllers diverted an incoming Delta flight, and several aftershocks were recorded, though no major injuries or damage were reported.

The Saturday morning temblor shattered windows at Los Angeles International Airport, closed the Manhattan Beach Pier and sparked magnitude 3.0-plus aftershocks. At LAX, air traffic controllers ordered an arriving Delta Air Lines flight to abort its landing at the last minute and circle the airport as the ground shook.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake and a string of aftershocks jolted Southern California on Saturday morning, forcing an incoming flight to abort its landing at Los Angeles International Airport and prompting officials to close the Manhattan Beach Pier. The temblor struck near Manhattan Beach around 9:30 a.m. and was felt as far north as Santa Barbara and beyond.

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Several aftershocks measured at least magnitude 3.0, including a magnitude 4.5 quake, according to the California Geological Survey on X.No injuries or major structural damage were immediately reported, though the shaking shattered windows at LAX and knocked dozens of wine bottles off store shelves in Hermosa Beach, startling a woman pushing a child in a stroller. At LAX, air traffic controllers ordered an arriving Delta Air Lines flight to abort its landing at the last minute and circle the airport as the ground shook.