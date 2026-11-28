A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, shaking Los Angeles, forcing a Delta flight to abort its landing at LAX, and prompting damage checks. Multiple aftershocks followed.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, shaking residents across the Los Angeles area and forcing a Delta Air Lines flight to abort its landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

Delta Flight Aborts Landing

The quake hit at about 9:30 a.m. PT, roughly a 10-minute drive from LAX. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake was centered about 3.5 to 4 miles southwest of central Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 7.6 miles. The USGS revised the magnitude to 5.0 after earlier estimates of 4.7 and 5.2. A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to perform a go-around at LAX as the earthquake struck during the post-Thanksgiving travel rush.

Also read Magnitude-5.0 Earthquake Off Manhattan Beach Rattles Los Angeles

An air traffic controller was heard telling the crew in an Airline Videos clip, Delta 1972 go around we are having a big earthquake. Video from LAX showed windows shattered in Terminal 7, with part of the walkway blocked off. Airport employees were seen sweeping up glass after the quake. Fox News correspondent Natalie Chuck was at LAX for a holiday travel story when the shaking began.

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Different airport employees have been coming by sweeping like you can see right now, Chuck said. Again, this happened very quickly. LA Mayor Karen Bass told Fox News the earthquake was an ongoing event and that so far there was no damage to the city critical infrastructure. LAX is functioning normally, but of course on the watch, Bass told Fox News anchor Jon Scott.

The National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed in a post on X that the quake posed no tsunami danger. Following the temblor, first responders went into earthquake mode as firefighters from more than 100 neighborhood firehouses spread out over the city to check for damage. People reported feeling shaking in parts of Los Angeles, including Venice and Silver Lake. An Orange County resident said the quake was felt more than 40 miles from the epicenter.

Residents Report Strong Shaking

We felt it all the way down the coast in Orange County, they wrote on X. One woman named Nina told Chuck at LAX that she was at home in the San Fernando Valley when the quake hit and it felt rumbly. She said her flight had not been impacted so far. It woke me up, another X user wrote, then my iPhone started blaring like .5 seconds after it started. That was a ROLLING one.

The worst, a third person reacted on X. I live in LA, it was a really strong shaking, a fourth said. Safe but felt this strong in Culver City, another posted. Lots shaking and rattling. Knocked a few things off shelves.

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A Facebook user recalled being in the deadly magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake more than 30 years ago. That one was scary, the user wrote. We woke up to the earth shaking and glass breaking as things were falling off the shelves.

Aftershocks Continue Across Region

According to the California Governor Office of Emergency Services, several aftershocks were felt, including a magnitude 4.5 at 11:41 a.m. The USGS earthquake map showed that as of 2 p.m., there had been around seven aftershocks, including two that reached magnitude 3.7. Another X user wrote after 11 a.m., Just felt another strong jolt.

My dog barked for 10 minutes straight before the first strong hit then went on his own in his kennel then it shook good and it shook and rolled for a long time. The user added, So far at least 4 aftershocks since 11 am PST. One person described being about 15 miles from Manhattan Beach and felt the quake around 9:45 to 10 a.m. The shaking knocked a few things off shelves.

The USGS provided the earthquake magnitude, time, location and depth. This story was reported from Los Angeles.