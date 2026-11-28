A magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, causing tremors across Los Angeles County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at 9:30 a.m., approximately 3.5 miles west of the city. Authorities, including the Los Angeles Fire Department and local police, reported no immediate injuries or significant structural damage. Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones indicated that while the event occurred on a thrust fault, likely involving the Palos Verdes or Redondo Beach Faults, it was not large enough to cause serious harm. Aftershocks were also recorded in the area.

magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, sending tremors across Los Angeles County. The quake hit at 9:30 a.m. local time roughly 3.5 miles west of Manhattan Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage. However, the agency went into “earthquake mode,” as personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conducted strategic assessments by land, air, and sea to check infrastructure across the city's 470 square miles of jurisdiction. Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones noted that a magnitude-3 earthquake occurred a couple of days ago in the same general area, alongside a “very small 1.6 a few hours before.

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”Jones added it is highly improbable Saturday's shaking would cause significant damage. Jones stated the quake occurred on a “thrust fault, which means one side pushed up and over the other one. It's really not large enough, especially when it's offshore, to be definitive about which fault it was ...