A 4.6 magnitude aftershock followed an initial earthquake centered in Manhattan Beach, prompting widespread infrastructure checks by the Los Angeles Fire Department and urging residents to remain vigilant for further tremors while officials confirm no tsunami threat.

The quake happened at 9:30 a.m. with the epicenter in Manhattan Beach, the USGS said. The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighborhood fire stations to examine infrastructure for damages.

The City of Manhattan Beach urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours and sometimes days after an earthquake. The city said on social media there is no tsunami threat at this time. At 11:41 a.m., there was a preliminary magnitude 4.6 aftershock, the largest one so far.

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Teresa Macias had just gotten out of bed and made her coffee when her house in Lomita began to shake around 9:30 a.m. The painted bottles that she decorates fell to the floor, and her dog ran scared from underneath her bed. As a Californian, Macias experiences earthquakes on a regular basis, but this one was different, the 66-year-old office clerk said.4 minutes ago"This one got everybody's attention.