The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was northwest of Commerce, about 7 to 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

shook the Commerce area of Los Angeles County and other neighboring cities in Southern California early Friday morning, according toThe quake was felt at around 3:25 a.m. and had a depth of about 9.6 miles, the USGS website said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter was northwest of Commerce, about 7 to 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The USGS’ “Did You Feel It? ” report showed that residents in cities like Alhambra, San Gabriel, Pasadena, Long Beach and even as far as North Hollywood and Calabasas felt the shaking.early Friday, saying, “A 4.4-magnitude earthquake centered in Commerce impacted the L.A. region just before 3:30 AM this morning that likely woke up many Angelenos.

Also read 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles L.A. area, centered near Commerce

” “While unsettling, there are no immediate reports of damage or operational impacts, including at LAX,” the statement said.

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“The LAFD and City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed. ” The strongest was a 5.0 magnitude earthquake that hit at 10:40 p.m. It was centered 6.2 miles northwest of Pinnacles, according to the USGS.