A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded Sunday night in the waters off L.A. County’s South Bay.

The quake’s epicenter was about two miles from El Segundo, three miles from Manhattan Beach and four miles from Redondo Beach and Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents felt the quake as far away as Thousand Oaks to the northwest and Long Beach to the southeast. It occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles, the USGS said. A magnitude 3.3 quake struck off the coast of San Pedro on Saturday morning, a day after a magnitude 3.9 temblor in L.A. County.

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The intensity of the earthquake ranked as weak with no damage expected, according to the USGS. It was rated a 3 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, which means it was weak but noticeably felt by people indoors. In Venice, residents felt a short but significant single jolt as the quake hit. In Sawtelle, a few miles farther from the epicenter of the quake, the impact was still enough to rattle light fixtures.

Several quakes have hit the Los Angeles area in recent days, including a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in Los Angeles County on Friday and a magnitude 3.3 quake near San Pedro on Saturday morning. Saturday’s earthquake occurred near the Palos Verdes fault zone, which runs nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties and is Another earthquake was recorded on Thursday night in a remote part of San Benito County, near the San Andreas fault.

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Calculated as magnitude 5, that quake produced strong shaking near the epicenter but caused no damage. Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion.

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