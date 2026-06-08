Magik Becomes the New Wolverine, Bringing a Unique Set of Skills to the X-Men Team

Illyana Rasputin, the new Wolverine, has become an integral part of the X-Men team, bringing with her a unique set of skills and a complex history. She has been a fan-favorite for years, and her new role as the team's loner has been a perfect fit.

Magik , the teleporting mutant with magical powers, has slotted perfectly into the Wolverine spot on the X-Men team since she finally got the call-up to the big time.

Illyana Rasputin, the new Wolverine, has become an integral part of the team, bringing with her a unique set of skills and a complex history. Born to a family of mutants, Illyana was a teen when she was targeted by Belasco, the Lord of Limbo, because of her mutant teleportational disks. She was tormented in Limbo, learning magic thanks to versions of Storm and Kitty Pryde in the infernal realm.

After leading a revolution and defeating Belasco, taking the power of Limbo and returning to Earth, Illyana joined the New Mutants, where she wrestled with the demonic Darkchylde side of herself. She became a fan-favorite but 'Inferno' would see her help end a demonic Limbo invasion and being reverted to her actual age.

Her time with the team saw her eventually die of the Legacy Virus in 1993 and stay dead until the late '00s Utopia Era New Mutants reboot, coming back as a villain. After her friends saved her, she ended up joining the X-Men, and the rest is history. As the team's loner, Magik has a dark side and is one of the team's most clutch wild cards.

Her relationship with Cyclops was built up, with her staying by his side through until his death. She was made into a Captain on Krakoa, one of the nation's war leaders, and finally became Cyclops's second in command, thanks to her time in Limbo. She's reached the 'respectable' era of Wolverine, with Cyclops trusting her to lead teams and helping him plan their battles.

She's long been a character who was ready for the big time and making her the new Wolverine has been perfect. She's even had successful solo series. This is the version of the character that fans love, and it's just the next step in her multimedia dominance. If Marvel keeps playing their cards right, they have their next superstar on their hands





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