Magical Girl Precure and Detective Conan Crossover Announced

A unique crossover is set to begin in the world of anime as two very different franchises, Magical Girl Precure and Detective Conan, are set to combine into one.

A unique crossover is about to begin in the world of anime as two very different franchises, Magical Girl Precure and Detective Conan , are set to combine into one.

The pint-sized detective, Shinichi Kudo, and his friends are preparing to cross paths with the magical girls, led by Anna, in a series of crossovers. The first part of the crossover takes place in the Magical Girl Precure series, where Anna and her friends are helping a glass artist prepare for an exhibition at the Hosho Museum.

However, a commotion occurs when a large number of glass slippers fly out of a box, and the real 'The Forgotten Thing at 12' has disappeared. Believing it was the work of the Phantom Thieves, Anna and her friend Mikuru search outside the museum for clues, where they unexpectedly meet Conan, Ran, and Kogoro, who are visiting Mirai City.

The second part of the crossover takes place in the Detective Conan series, where Ayumi learns of a series of jewel robberies occurring in Beika Town. She connects the events to her favorite anime, Pretty Cure, and excitedly declares that she will get to meet Pretty Cure if the thieves show up. Conan and the Junior Detective League are assigned to guard Kaneko Jewelry Store, rumored to be the next target.

After tailing a suspicious customer and discovering the date of the crime and the hideout, the police seem to have apprehended the thieves in one fell swoop, but Ayumi notices something odd. The producers of both series revealed how the crossover came to be a reality, which was made all the more surprising considering the anime air on different networks in Japan.

The producers of both series, Takeshi Yoshida and Kanako Tada, were instrumental in making this unlikely crossover a reality. They met a year ago and were convinced that this collaboration would be interesting and entertaining for the viewers. Despite various hurdles, they were able to come to fruition with this unprecedented collaboration





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Magical Girl Precure Detective Conan Anime Crossover Entertainment

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