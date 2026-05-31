Magical Countdown: A Son's Race Against Time to Save His Mother

A young man discovers that each home-cooked meal from his mother brings her closer to death, prompting him to flee her cooking to prolong her life in this visually stunning Korean drama.

The film presents a unique premise blending magical realism with family drama , quickly amassing over a million views. It stars Choi Woo-shik as Ha-min, who sees mysterious numbers above his mother's head when she cooks-numbers that count down to her death.

After a dream visitation from his deceased father reveals the truth, Ha-min goes to great lengths to avoid his mother's cooking, even relocating to protect her. Inspired by a novella, the director emphasizes the story's focus on the preciousness of individual life. The movie, while not a critical darling, is visually striking, showcasing both delectable food and the scenic city of Busan.

Its tone remains surprisingly light despite the heavy emotional core, inviting varied reactions from hunger to nostalgia, laughter, or frustration. The film relies on strong performances-particularly from the cast who previously collaborated on another project-and an unpretentious narrative centered on familial bonds, avoiding gimmicks. It is a work that tugs at heartstrings through its sincerity and relatable themes





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Korean Film Family Drama Magical Realism Choi Woo-Shik Mother-Son Relationship Busan Food

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