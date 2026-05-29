Magic: The Gathering Unveils New Felix The Cat Secret Lair Set

Magic: The Gathering revealed the latest Secret Lair drop coming soon, as Felix the Cat arrives in a terrifyingly artistic set

Magic: The Gathering revealed the latest Secret Lair drop coming soon, as Felix the Cat arrives in a terrifyingly artistic set Magic: The Gathering unveils Secret Lair x Felix the Cat: Magic Bag of Tricks, a surreal five-card crossover drop.

The Felix the Cat Secret Lair includes Future Sight, Time Stretch, Feral Felix, Throes of Chaos, and Mind's Eye. Magic: The Gathering fans can grab the drop June 15, with Non-Foil at $29.99 and Foil priced at $39.99. The Felix the Cat set joins the Cats Are the Best Superdrop, plus a Foil Food Token promo on qualifying orders. , as Felix the Cat will be getting a small run of cards.

This isn't a massive set, just five total, but the artwork alone is worth the price, as they took the character to places you probably only see in your nightmares. All five of these look absolutely amazing and will definitely turn heads if you decide to throw them into your deck to pull off some crazy spells. We have mroe details from the team below as it will arrive on June 15, 2025.

Secret Lair x Felix the Cat: Magic Bag of Tricks celebrates not only one of animation's earliest icons, but also the many ways Felix can be authentically himself. Whether it's a glimpse into the future, a cacophony of his own reflections, or a moment of true mischievousness, this limited collection captures every side of Felix—with a little something for each of them.

Felix fans can find this collection as part of the Cats Are the Best Superdrop starting at 9 a.m. PT on Foil Food Token promo card for $199 spent in a single transaction, while supplies last. All single orders over $99 ship free from our North America store to U.S. customers. Fans can also sign up for alerts on is iconic with a rich history of surrealism that is the perfect metaphor for how we evolve visual boundaries for .

"So, naturally, we would want him to be a part of the Cats Are the Best Superdrop. We were so proud to be able to accomplish this in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences and bring together Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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