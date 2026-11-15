Magic The Gathering Star Trek We Are The Borg Deck Released

Wizards of the Coast releases the We Are The Borg Commander deck in the new Star Trek Universes Beyond set, featuring the Borg Queen and Locutus of Borg for the franchise's 60th anniversary.

The entertainment industry is currently marking the sixtieth anniversary of the Star Trek franchise, a milestone that celebrates decades of interstellar storytelling and cultural impact. To honor this significant occasion, Wizards of the Coast has integrated the iconic science fiction universe into its popular card game, Magic: The Gathering, through a special Universes Beyond set. This collaboration allows fans to engage with the legacy of the series in a new, strategic format that blends familiar characters with complex gameplay mechanics. The release serves as a tribute to the enduring popularity of the franchise, which originally debuted on television screens in 1966.

We Are The Borg Commander Deck Mechanics

One of the most anticipated releases within this collection is the Commander deck explicitly titled We Are The Borg. This deck is strategically constructed around a White-Blue-Black Esper color identity, reflecting the cold, efficient, and assimilative nature of the Borg Collective. The primary mechanism of the deck revolves around the concept of assimilation, where players can capture their opponents' creatures and convert them into their own assets. This unique gameplay loop forces opponents to defend against the growing threat of Borg Artifact Creatures while simultaneously losing their own resources to the collective.

Also read Magic The Gathering Star Trek Set Launches With Diplomacy Mechanics

The deck is led by two powerful legendary figures from the Star Trek lore: the Borg Queen and the Locutus of Borg. The Borg Queen serves as the central authority figure, providing strategic advantages by strengthening other artifact creatures on the battlefield. She also has the ability to pull creatures from opponents' graveyards, effectively recycling defeated cards to join the collective. This mechanic ensures that the threat of the Borg grows more formidable as the game progresses, creating a snowball effect that can be difficult for opponents to counter.

Locutus of Borg, a former Starfleet officer assimilated by the Collective, serves as a secondary pillar of this deck's strategy. His presence on the battlefield allows players to further expand their forces, turning the tide of battle in just a few turns. The combination of these two leaders creates a cohesive strategy focused on overwhelming the opponent with an endless supply of converted creatures. This design mirrors the narrative portrayal of the Borg as an unstoppable force that absorbs all resistance.

Advertisement

Lore Integration And Developer Commentary

Wizards of the Coast has taken great care to embed the lore of the Star Trek universe into the mechanics of the card game. In describing the thematic background of the We Are The Borg deck, the company emphasized the inevitable and terrifying nature of the Collective. They stated that the Borg Collective has arrived and that resistance is futile, setting the tone for a gameplay experience that is both immersive and intimidating.

The official description highlights the strategic depth provided by the Borg Queen, noting that she strengthens artifact creatures and converts graveyard cards into horrifying Borg creatures. This narrative integration ensures that the gameplay feels authentic to fans of the series, as the mechanics directly reflect the Borg's goal of adding biological and technological distinctiveness to their own imperfect perfection. The goal is to topple the Federation's folly through sheer numerical and strategic superiority.

By allowing players to assume the role of the Borg, the deck offers a unique perspective on the Star Trek narrative. It transforms the usual hero-versus-villain dynamic into a strategic challenge where players must master the art of assimilation and resource management. This approach not only honors the source material but also adds a new layer of complexity to the Magic: The Gathering gameplay, appealing to both casual players and competitive enthusiasts.

Star Trek Franchise Legacy And Historical Context

The release of this card set coincides with a period of reflection and celebration for the Star Trek franchise, which was created by Gene Roddenberry. The franchise began with Star Trek: The Original Series, which first aired on September 8, 1966, starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. Over the decades, the universe has expanded to include numerous television series, films, books, and video games, making it one of pop culture's most enduring multimedia franchises.

Advertisement

Key figures in the franchise's history include actors such as Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and George Takei, who portrayed Hikaru Sulu. The original cast also featured Nichelle Nichols as Uhura, Deforest Kelley as Dr. McCoy, James Doohan as Scotty, and Walter Koenig as Chekov. The success of the original series paved the way for future iterations, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, which introduced Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Jonathan Frakes as William Riker.

Other notable series in the Star Trek canon include Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The franchise has also explored new territories with films such as Star Trek: The Motion Picture and recent reboot movies starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. The enduring popularity of the franchise is a testament to its themes of exploration, diversity, and optimism for the future.

Availability And Other Star Trek Card Sets

The complete Star Trek Magic: The Gathering set is now available in all usual retail locations and online stores. In addition to the We Are The Borg Commander deck, fans can purchase three other Commander decks featuring different factions from the Star Trek universe. These additional sets offer a variety of strategic options and allow players to explore different aspects of the franchise through card gameplay.

The availability of these decks provides a unique opportunity for fans to celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of Star Trek in a new and interactive way. Whether playing with the Federation, the Klingons, or the Borg, players can engage with the rich lore and history of the franchise through strategic card battles. This release not only honors the past but also invites new fans to experience the excitement of Star Trek through the lens of Magic: The Gathering.