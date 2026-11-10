Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Set Builds Nonviolent Mechanics Around Diplomacy

Magic: The Gathering's Star Trek Universes Beyond set, previewed by Wizards of the Coast in Los Angeles, favors diplomacy and trading over combat.

Wizards of the Coast showed off its Star Trek expansion for Magic: The Gathering during a star-studded preview event in Los Angeles. The set is part of the Universes Beyond line, which lets Magic: The Gathering designers experiment with new mechanics while drawing directly on the source material that inspired them. Screen Rant attended the event and took part in a Q&A with several of the creatives behind the set.

The creatives explained both their inspirations for the Star Trek set and how those ideas fit into the core mechanics of the game. Their central goal was to make a Magic: The Gathering product that feels authentically like Star Trek rather than a collection of familiar combat cards with new artwork.

Also read Star Trek 60th Anniversary MTG Sets Launch November 13 2026 With Enterprise-Q Scene Box

How Star Trek Reshapes Magic: The Gathering Mechanics

The Star Trek set is built around the franchise's long-standing commitment to nonviolence. Players can still win through combat and spells, but the set also introduces alternative mechanics such as Peace In Our Time and Kobayashi Maru Scenario that open other paths to victory.

These mechanics work across the set's various commander decks and strategies. Players who lean into them can earn a win in ways that do not depend on reducing an opponent's life total to zero.

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Game Designer Gavin Verhey said that making the set feel like Star Trek was one of the biggest design challenges the team faced. He pointed out that the franchise has plenty of conflict, but much of its storytelling centers on ideas that have nothing to do with fighting.

Verhey described the solution as a group of build-up mechanics. He said these mechanics take time to get rolling and do things other than attack and block, and he named strange new worlds, dilemmas and the return of spacecraft as examples. He called building those mechanics in the cornerstone of the set, adding that the rest of the design fell into place once they were in place.

Designers Explain the Push Toward Diplomacy and Trade

Senior Game Producer Nicolette Dunks said that one of the earliest steps in development was brainstorming ways to avoid making the opponent's reduction to zero the only win condition. The team asked what a diplomacy win would look like and what it would mean to barter or trade for goods and services.

Dunks said that starting this exploration early allowed the teams to test and refine these ideas internally. She said the process let the design feel meaningful without relying on attacking the opponent.

Narrative Lead Crystal Frasier described a creative approach that emphasized negotiation, study and cooking alongside the expected phaser blasts. Frasier said the art was meant to reflect the nonviolent side of the franchise, and that the team worked hard to make the set feel very much like Star Trek.

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Frasier also said the team was told early on that the set could not be limited to Deep Space Nine. She said many ideas were left on the cutting room floor, since a Magic set holds only so many hundreds of cards while the franchise has about 60 years of material. As a lead heritage designer, Frasier said she worked to include as much as possible.

Fan Moments and What the Set Delivers for Star Trek Players

Principal Game Experience Designer Matt Tabak said the design team wants Star Trek fans to recognize episodes, scenes and movie moments when they look at the cards. He pointed to sagas that summarize entire episodes and to characters shown in iconic moments from their journeys as examples of this approach.

Tabak said the goal is for every fan, whatever show they love most, to find a card that recalls the moment they fell in love with Star Trek. He described Universes Beyond as a collection of moments and memories that extends the franchise into a new format.

Principal Game Designer Ethan Fleischer also described bringing personal favorite elements of the franchise to the forefront of the set. Fleischer's enthusiasm for Star Trek was apparent from the start of the interviews, where he said the franchise has always been a big fandom for him.

For Magic: The Gathering players, the set offers a different way to approach the game, with diplomacy, trade and build-up mechanics available alongside traditional combat. For Star Trek fans, it offers a chance to see the franchise's ideas expressed through the structure of a trading card game.