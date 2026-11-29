Magic The Gathering releases Star Trek Treasure Packs to celebrate the franchise's 60th anniversary. Discover details on the $7.99 random loot boxes containing exclusive dice and tokens.

Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro are officially launching pre-orders for Magic The Gathering Star Trek Treasure Packs to mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic science fiction franchise. This new product line arrives as a post-release companion to the major Star Trek Universes Beyond set, which officially debuted on November 13. The initiative aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of the franchise by offering collectors and players specialized random loot boxes featuring high-quality gaming accessories.

Content Breakdown and Rarity Tiers

Each Treasure Pack is sold for $7.99 and contains a randomized assortment of items designed to enhance the gaming experience for enthusiasts of the card game. Buyers will receive one oversize 25 mm Spindown Life Counter d20, one premium acrylic token sheet compatible with standard Magic cards, and one premium acrylic Standard Card size creature token. The packaging promises a voyage into the unknown with 25 different collectible dice variants distributed across Common, Rare, and Legendary rarity tiers.

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The distribution of these dice is structured to provide varying levels of exclusivity for collectors. The pack includes 17 Common dice, which typically feature character portraits from various eras of the series. There are four Rare dice and four Legendary dice included in the potential pool. The Legendary tier is particularly sought after, offering sharp-edged spindowns shaped like the Combadge, Bat'leth, the Enterprise, and Deep Space Nine.

Nostalgia and Kelvin Timeline Representation

Star Trek Universes Beyond was designed to usher in pretty much every corner of the Star Trek universe, including elements that have been less visible in recent years. This includes explicit representation of the Kelvin Timeline, which stems from the Star Trek movie trilogy and the Star Trek: Discovery series. By including these alternate timeline elements, the Treasure Packs appeal to fans who favor the rebooted cinematic universe alongside the classic television series.

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The Common dice variants serve as a tribute to the many captains and admirals who have led Starfleet over the decades. These 17 common dice feature iconic figures such as Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, and Pike. This broad representation ensures that fans of different generations of the franchise can find items that resonate with their specific era of interest. The product reinforces the idea that no part of the Trek universe is excluded from the celebration.

Collector Strategy and Market Availability

The randomized nature of the Treasure Packs introduces a gambling element that drives sales in some circles while creating potential friction for others. Collectors aiming to complete specific sets may find themselves turning to third-party marketplaces to acquire individual dice or tokens they have already received multiple times. This dynamic is considered par for the course for Magic The Gathering products and similar trading card game mechanics.

Wizards of the Coast has added numerous different SKUs to its catalog in recent years under Hasbro ownership to maintain player engagement. Despite the complexity of keeping track of various product lines, the raw product for the Star Trek Treasure Packs appears more accessible than other major trading card games in the current market. The low price point of $7.99 makes these items an affordable entry point for casual fans who do not wish to commit to full booster boxes.

Future Implications for the Star Trek Brand

Star Trek celebrated its 60th anniversary this year, a significant milestone for a franchise that was not always recognized for its success in its initial run. Reruns were instrumental in cementing its classic status before the modern explosion of spinoffs, side ventures, and multimedia adaptations. The inclusion of Magic The Gathering in this celebration highlights the breadth of the brand's reach beyond traditional television and film.

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Pre-orders for the Magic The Gathering Star Trek Treasure Packs are now open for immediate purchase. Fans can expect these items to ship in the coming weeks as Wizards of the Coast processes the initial wave of orders. The release coincides with a broader surge in merchandise and celebrations dedicated to the legacy of Starfleet and the exploration of the final frontier. Players should prepare to make it so as they await the delivery of their customized gaming accessories.