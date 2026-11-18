Magic: The Gathering's new Star Trek: Federation Fleet Commander deck releases on November 13 2026 with Jean Luc Picard as the main commander replacing the expected Voyager crew focus.

Wizards of the Coast has officially unveiled the newest addition to its Star Trek licensing partnership with the release of the Federation Fleet Commander deck on November 13 2026. This massive crossover product brings together the widest array of Starfleet officers ever featured in a single set but has sparked immediate discussion among fans due to its leadership structure. While Captain Kathryn Janeway remains a significant figure within the deck her role has been shifted to an alternative commander rather than the primary focus.

Federation Fleet Deck Release Date And Core Mechanics

The Federation Fleet card set launched on November 13 2026 as a 100-card Commander deck that combines the white blue and red color identities. This specific color triad allows for a balanced gameplay experience that emphasizes legendary creatures additional card draws and the strategic enhancement of Spacecraft permanents. The deck is designed to reward players who commit to building a narrative around historic Starfleet officers while maintaining competitive viability in the Commander format.

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Gameplay revolves around two distinct command styles depending on which captain the player chooses to lead their army. The deck features Jean-Luc Picard Luminary as the main commander and Captain Janeway Endgame as the alternate commander. Both leaders come with unique abilities that dictate the flow of the game and offer different strategic advantages for players building their decks around the Star Trek theme.

Commander Roles And The Absence Of Voyager

When players select Jean-Luc Picard Luminary as their primary commander the gameplay encourages bringing historic permanents onto the battlefield. Picard's Seek Out ability serves to strengthen creatures and charge Spacecraft permanents effectively turning the board state in favor of the player. This approach rewards tactical planning and resource management as players build a formidable fleet of legendary officers and ships.

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Alternatively players can choose Captain Janeway Endgame to lead the deck which shifts the strategy toward a more aggressive style of play. Janeway rewards successful attacks by Officers with additional cards and tokens allowing her to rapidly expand her board presence. This mechanic supports a faster paced game that focuses on overwhelming opponents through relentless pressure and card advantage generation.

Despite the presence of Janeway and her former crewmates the USS Voyager starship is notably absent from the Federation Fleet deck. This omission highlights the broader scope of the set which aims to celebrate the entire Star Trek legacy rather than focusing on a single vessel. The deck instead includes five other iconic starships that have defined the franchise across different eras and series.

Supporting Cast And Starship Roster

The Federation Fleet deck includes a robust cast of supporting characters who were integral to the original Voyager series. Players can utilize cards featuring Seven of Nine Tuvok Kes Tom Paris B-Elanna Torres and Harry Kim within their decks. These officers serve as vital components for executing the strategies provided by the commanders and add depth to the lore representation.

In addition to the personnel the deck features five iconic starships from across the broader Star Trek franchise. The USS Enterprise-C USS Enterprise-E USS Defiant USS Prometheus and USS Stargazer are all included in the set. These ships provide powerful abilities that complement the officers and allow for diverse tactical options during matches.

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Collector Edition And Market Availability

Federation Fleet is available for purchase in two distinct formats to cater to different collector preferences and budget levels. The standard Commander deck offers a complete gameplay experience with a curated selection of cards designed for competitive play. This version allows new and experienced players to jump into the Star Trek theme immediately without needing to source individual cards separately.

For serious collectors and enthusiasts Wizards of the Coast has also released a premium Collector Edition of the deck. This version features surge-foil treatments throughout the card set providing a visually stunning experience for those who display their collections. The premium edition serves as a high-end tribute to the Star Trek legacy and the enduring popularity of Magic: The Gathering crossovers.