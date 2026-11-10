Magic The Gathering Reunites Star Trek Kelvin Timeline Crew on November 13

Wizards of the Coast launches Divergent Timeline MTG Scene Box on November 13, featuring a mosaic of J.J. Abrams reboot crew for Star Trek 60th anniversary.

Wizards of the Coast is officially bringing the controversial yet beloved Kelvin Timeline back into the spotlight with the release of the Divergent Timeline MTG Scene Box on November 13. This new collectible set reunites the principal cast from J.J. Abrams' film trilogy, including Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and their crewmates, in a stunning visual tribute designed for fans of the alternate reality series.

Kelvin Timeline Returns via Mosaic Art

The core feature of this release is a collection of six borderless scene cards illustrated by artist JB Casacop. When arranged together, these individual cards form a larger mosaic image that depicts the entire Kelvin Timeline crew aboard the USS Enterprise. This artistic approach allows all seven principal characters to be represented across the six-card collection, with Chekov and McCoy sharing a single card to accommodate the full ensemble cast.

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For longtime Trekkies who felt the reboot abandoned the franchise's philosophical roots for blockbuster spectacle, this release serves as a significant callback. The Kelvin Timeline was originally created as a convenient workaround to reinvent Kirk and Spock without contradicting established canon. While purists argued that thoughtful exploration took a backseat to explosive action, the visual appeal of this reunion offers a tangible connection to that specific chapter in Star Trek history.

Divergent Timeline Box Contents Details

Each Divergent Timeline Scene Box contains more than just the artwork. Collectors will receive six traditional foil scene cards, three Star Trek Play Boosters, six art cards, and a display easel to showcase the mosaic. Additionally, non-foil versions of the scene cards will be available through Collector Boosters, providing options for players who prefer standard gameplay aesthetics over premium finishes.

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This product is part of a massive Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover celebrating the franchise's 60th anniversary. The broader collection spans virtually every major era of Star Trek television and film history. Beyond the scene boxes, the launch includes four themed Commander decks: Federation Fleet, Landing Party, Klingon Fury, and We Are the Borg. Each deck features 100 playable cards with iconic commanders such as Picard, Spock, Worf, and the Borg Queen.

Production Delays and Release Logistics

Although the official launch date is November 13, 2026, Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that production and shipping delays are affecting several products in the line. In North America, Scene Boxes are reportedly arriving later than originally planned for pre-release events. Retailers may not receive the Commander decks until after the official launch window, which could impact immediate availability for consumers.

Fans hoping to secure the Divergent Timeline set on release day should check inventory with their preferred retailers well in advance. Industry observers note that major Magic: The Gathering launches typically result in a feeding frenzy during the initial weeks. Customers are advised to temper expectations regarding stock levels, as high demand often outpaces supply for popular crossover items in the first few days of distribution.